Death of 7-month-old boy in High Prairie a homicide: police

RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the sudden death of a seven-month-old baby boy at a home in High Prairie, Alta.

Police received a report about the death of the baby around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 from the High Prairie Hospital, RCMP revealed Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted on the baby on Tuesday, and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

No further information has been released.

High Prairie is about 368 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.