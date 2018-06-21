Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Death of man found on south side determined to be non-suspicious
EPS officers were called to the area of 106 St. and 61 Ave. Thursday, June 21, 2018, after a man's body was found on a lawn.
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 8:25AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 21, 2018 9:23AM MDT
The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section was called in, after a man was discovered dead on the south side Thursday morning.
An EPS spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that a man’s body was found on a lawn in the area of 106 Street and 61 Avenue.
Police initially told CTV News the death was being treated as suspicious, but later said it was not.