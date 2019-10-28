Death of man in Callingwood baseball field non-criminal: EPS
Police are investigating a suspicious death near 177 Street and 69 Avenue on Sunday morning.
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 3:07PM MDT
EDMONTON - Police say the death of a man whose body was found in a baseball field in the city’s west end is not criminal.
Investigators were called to the field at 177 Street and 69 Avenue around 9:35 a.m. after the body was found by a passerby.
Police do not expect to release any more info about the death.