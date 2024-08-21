EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill takes command of Alberta RCMP

    (Left to Right) Deputy Commissioner (ret.) Curtis Zablocki, Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill and Commissioner Mike Duheme. (Credit: Alberta RCMP) (Left to Right) Deputy Commissioner (ret.) Curtis Zablocki, Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill and Commissioner Mike Duheme. (Credit: Alberta RCMP)
    Share

    A change of command ceremony was held on Wednesday to witness the passing of the Alberta RCMP command from Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki to Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill.

    Hill is a 26-year veteran with the RCMP, and has served in multiple roles across the country, including in Nunavut, Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch.

    Most recently he served as the Commanding Officer of the Manitoba RCMP after three years as its criminal operations officer.

    "Day after day, we show up for Albertans. We don’t do it for the recognition, or the parades, or to one day stand up behind a podium at a change of command ceremony," he said in a news release. "We do it for the safety of our communities, our neighbours, our families and friends."

    In his new role, Hill will lead Alberta's provincial police service, overseeing nearly 4,200 employees across 113 detachments.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News