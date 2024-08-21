Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill takes command of Alberta RCMP

A change of command ceremony was held on Wednesday to witness the passing of the Alberta RCMP command from Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki to Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill.

Hill is a 26-year veteran with the RCMP, and has served in multiple roles across the country, including in Nunavut, Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch.

Most recently he served as the Commanding Officer of the Manitoba RCMP after three years as its criminal operations officer.

"Day after day, we show up for Albertans. We don’t do it for the recognition, or the parades, or to one day stand up behind a podium at a change of command ceremony," he said in a news release. "We do it for the safety of our communities, our neighbours, our families and friends."

In his new role, Hill will lead Alberta's provincial police service, overseeing nearly 4,200 employees across 113 detachments.