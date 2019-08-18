Albertans will soon hear more about the government's plans for a review of the province’s supervised consumption sites.

Jason Luan, associate minister of mental health and addictions, is expected to announce who will sit on the review committee at an event in Calgary on Monday.

He and the committee's chair and vice chair are also expected to discuss the details of the review.

Funding for proposed supervised consumption facilities in Edmonton, Calgary and Medicine Hat was put on hold in June, when the United Conservative government announced it would be examining the impact of existing sites on their respective communities. The government promised current supervised consumption facilities wouldn't see any changes during the review process.

At the same time, Luan said the purpose of the review was to see if the province had been delivering the services in the proper way.

A few weeks later he tweeted—and deleted—commentary that questioned whether research into supervised consumption sites is funded by the pharmaceutical industry. Amid criticism, a spokesperson said Luan was committed to the review.

There are four supervised consumption sites in Edmonton. As of July, the three public ones located in Boyle McCauley counted over 64,000 visits, and more than 700 reversed overdoses.

There are also two sites in Calgary, and one each in Grande Prairie and Lethbridge.