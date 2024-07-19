Discounted adoption rates on offer at humane society to reduce capacity challenge

For the next 10 days, Edmontonians can adopt a pet at the humane society with a discount.

The Creatures Great & Small Adoption Days event is aiming to reduce Edmonton Humane Society's (EHS) high-capacity challenge. EHS wants to ease the strain and make room for more animals in need.

Every animal — whether it's a bunny, a guinea pig or a dog — has a discounted adoption rate.

EHS also partnered with Champion Petfoods. As part of the partnership and event, up to seven long-stay animals during the event will receive lifelong pet food.

"By removing this financial burden, the initiative aims to encourage more families to open their hearts and homes to these deserving pets, giving them a chance at a happy and healthy life," EHS said in a release.

A list of animals is available online.