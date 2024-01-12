Dog bite leaves Edmonton man with serious injuries
A man was taken to hospital Friday morning after he was bitten by his own dog, police confirmed.
Emergency crews were called to a home near 116 Avenue and 126 Street around 8 a.m.
A member of the Edmonton Police Service told CTV News Edmonton the victim is 45 years old and suffered serious gashes on both arms and the back of his neck.
Animal Care and Control has taken the dog into custody.
It took four peace officers to remove the dog from the house.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Severity of winter storm headed to Ontario, Quebec prompts meteorologists' briefing
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
Here's how much you can expect from the latest carbon tax rebate
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
Canada not getting behind 'premise' of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada fully supports the International Court of Justice but that doesn't mean it supports the premise of South Africa's genocide case against Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
iPhone class-action: Who qualifies for the Apple settlement?
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Trudeau, Poilievre back U.S., U.K. strikes against Houthis in Yemen
The Canadian government and Official Opposition endorsed Friday the targeted strikes undertaken by armed forces from the United States and United Kingdom against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
The skin care craze has hit tweens. But what is actually worth it?
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
This sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid in Winnipeg may hold a clue to life on Earth
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Extreme cold causing delays, cancellations at Calgary International Airport
As extreme cold grips the Prairies, it’s impacting Calgary’s airport, causing many delays and, in some cases, cancellations.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wind chill values expected to bottom out at -50 in Calgary this weekend
Both temperatures and wind chill values across the Prairies were dangerously cold Friday morning.
-
Calgary police officer cleared in shooting of suspect in Radisson Heights incident
A Calgary police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting of a suspect who came toward him with a knife and a box cutter.
Saskatoon
-
'No teacher wanted this': STF president says 5-day strike notice was about giving Sask. parents time
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said a five-day countdown to a one-day strike by the province’s teachers was about giving parents as much notice as possible.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Sask. jail policy that a prisoners' advocate says violates the Charter
A Saskatchewan advocate for prisoners’ rights is taking the province to Canada’s highest court over a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
Extreme cold grips Saskatoon, wind chills approaching -50
Blistering cold weather has settled in Saskatoon and shows no signs of letting up over the weekend.
Regina
-
Reported gas leak leads to evacuation of Weyburn hospital
A reported gas leak at the Weyburn General Hospital has led to all patients and staff being evacuated on Friday afternoon.
-
'Hopes and dreams taken away': Victim impact statements read at sentencing hearing for slain RCMP officer
Family, friends and former colleagues of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton read victim impact statements to the court Friday at a sentencing hearing for Alphonse Stanley Traverse.
-
'No teacher wanted this': STF president says 5-day strike notice was about giving Sask. parents time
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said a five-day countdown to a one-day strike by the province’s teachers was about giving parents as much notice as possible.
Atlantic
-
Province-by-province summary of what to expect in the Maritimes from Saturday’s snow, rain, and wind
A storm will pass to the west of the Maritimes on Saturday and very similar conditions are expected compared to Wednesday's weather system.
-
Police investigating sudden death of Fredericton man
Police in Fredericton say they are investigating the recent sudden death of a 69-year-old man.
-
Protestors block section of CN rail line along Bedford Basin Friday
Protesters in Halifax blocked a section of a CN Rail line that runs adjacent to the Bedford Basin Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Brampton house sold at 'huge loss' 2 years after it was bought
A Brampton house that just sold at a $640,000 loss – after it was listed a handful of times – speaks to the state of the market in the outskirts of Toronto, real estate experts say.
-
Significant winter storm expected to hit Toronto, much of southern Ontario today
The city says it is readying its snow removal equipment ahead of a storm set to bring up to 25 centimetres of accumulation to parts of the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening.
-
Apple to pay Canadians $14.4M in proposed class-action settlement. Here's how much you could get
Following a scandal involving its software and batteries in its iPhones, Apple has agreed to pay Canadians as much as $14.4 million in a proposed class-action settlement.
Montreal
-
Popular bistro in Montreal's Village relocating due to rise in homelessness, drug use
A popular brunch spot in Montreal's Village says it's relocating due to safety concerns and the 'decline' of the neighbourhood. Le Passe Compose is among a growing number of businesses speaking out about the increase in crime, drug use, and homelessness in the area.
-
Get ready for a snowy weekend as another storm travels to Montreal
Another Texas low is moving into Quebec and should bring an additional round of steady snow.
-
Montreal strip club Chez Paree has liquor licence suspended
Chez Paree, a popular strip club in downtown Montreal, was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and had its liquor licence suspended for two weeks last month after serious public security concerns over a six-year period were brought forward by Quebec's liquor and gaming control board.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING 'A memorable storm': Ottawa could see up to 25 cm of snow Friday night and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday.
-
Ottawa man saving big at grocery store, sharing on Reddit
Donovan Burey says he doesn’t mind waking up at 5 a.m. every Wednesday in order to sift through grocery store coupons online.
-
Ottawa has UK’s greenest diplomatic building in the world
The UK’s greenest diplomatic building in the world located at 140 Sussex Dr in Ottawa has opened, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a news release Friday.
Kitchener
-
SIU investigating after Brantford police fire gun
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer fired a gun Friday morning in Brantford.
-
Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
-
PM Trudeau visits Guelph to announce fast-tracking new housing units
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Guelph Friday morning to make an announcement aimed at helping meet the demand for housing in the Royal City.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Severity of winter storm headed to Ontario, Quebec prompts meteorologists' briefing
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
-
iPhone class-action: Who qualifies for the Apple settlement?
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Winnipeg
-
Residential parking ban for snow clearing begins Sunday
City of Winnipeg crews will begin plowing residential streets on Sunday, and are reminding drivers to ensure they’re parked in the right place to avoid towing.
-
Three students robbed on walk to school by armed suspect in ski mask: police
Winnipeg's major crimes unit is investigating what police describe as an alarming incident – three separate students were robbed in broad daylight while walking to school.
-
'A significant safety issue': Snowy weather posing risk of falls
Now that the cold and snowy weather has finally arrived, Manitobans are being reminded of the risks of falling.
Vancouver
-
Icy roads, frigid temperatures persist in Metro Vancouver
Commuters are being warned to expect delays and exercise caution in Metro Vancouver, amid icy conditions and frigid temperatures Friday.
-
Man accused of impersonating dental hygienist charged with fraud
A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges and has been prohibited from attending a dental office without an appointment after he allegedly impersonated a dental hygienist in Saanich, B.C.
-
Temperature records fall in B.C., with Victoria beating six-decade low
Below-seasonal winter temperatures continue across much of British Columbia Friday, with Victoria setting a new low for the coldest Jan. 12 on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Man accused of impersonating dental hygienist charged with fraud
A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges and has been prohibited from attending a dental office without an appointment after he allegedly impersonated a dental hygienist in Saanich, B.C.
-
Temperature records fall in B.C., with Victoria beating six-decade low
Below-seasonal winter temperatures continue across much of British Columbia Friday, with Victoria setting a new low for the coldest Jan. 12 on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Canada not getting behind 'premise' of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada fully supports the International Court of Justice but that doesn't mean it supports the premise of South Africa's genocide case against Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.