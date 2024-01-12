EDMONTON
    • Dog bite leaves Edmonton man with serious injuries

    A dog was removed from a northwest Edmonton home on Jan. 12, 2024 after it bit its owner. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) A dog was removed from a northwest Edmonton home on Jan. 12, 2024 after it bit its owner. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man was taken to hospital Friday morning after he was bitten by his own dog, police confirmed.

    Emergency crews were called to a home near 116 Avenue and 126 Street around 8 a.m.

    A member of the Edmonton Police Service told CTV News Edmonton the victim is 45 years old and suffered serious gashes on both arms and the back of his neck.

    Animal Care and Control has taken the dog into custody.

    It took four peace officers to remove the dog from the house.

