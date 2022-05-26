Dog days of summer: Alberta making it easier to allow pups on patios

Restaurants in Alberta no longer need approval from Alberta Health Services to allow dogs on their patios.

The province announced on Thursday that changes have been made to the Public Health Act’s Food Regulation. Before the changes, a restaurant was required to get permission from AHS before allowing non-service dogs in outdoor eating areas, and the plan would have to be assessed by a health inspector.

“AHS is supportive of dog-friendly patios as long as it’s being done in a safe manner. We will continue to be available to restaurant owners and Albertans to provide guidance and support in the establishment and maintenance of dog-friendly patios as needed,” said Dr. Laura McDougall of AHS in a written release.

“Other jurisdictions have allowed dogs on patios without compromising food safety. This change is long overdue and will let AHS public health inspectors focus their efforts where they are needed most – supporting restaurants, providing advice and making sure public health requirements are followed,” said Health Minister Jason Copping.

The province is reminding dog owners that despite the change, restaurants are not required to offer dog-friendly patios, and customers should check with the establishment ahead of their visit.

The change to the regulation only applies to dogs, and not other animals.