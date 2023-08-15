Dog, owner sought after 'vicious' attack in northeast Edmonton

A woman required surgery after being attacked by a dog outside a Boston Pizza at 118 Avenue and 33 Street on Aug. 12, 2023, according to Edmonton Police Service. (Dave Ewasuk / CTV News Edmonton)