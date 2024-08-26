Dogs take over Edmonton International Airport during adoption event

The arrivals level at Edmonton's International Airport, now known as YEG, was a little busier and noisier than usual on Monday.

"People are arriving from their flights and they see the white picket fence and they go 'What's happening here?'," said Erin Isfeld, the corporate communications manager for YEG.

Inside the fenced off area were several dogs ready to receive some love and attention from travellers – but also hoping someone might want to take them home.

YEG partnered with the Greater Edmonton Animal Rescue Society (GEARS) for an adoption event.

The Edmonton International Airport partners with GEARS for an adoption event on Aug. 26. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

"Maybe they want to adopt one or maybe it just gets them thinking a little bit more about that," said Isfeld.

"GEARS is not one of the larger rescues in the province, but anything that we can do like this to give it exposure, we will," said John Tucker, a foster and volunteer with the organization.

"The more exposure we can give GEARS, the better the chance of the animals finding the homes they need," he added.

GEARS is a volunteer foster-based animal rescue that connects people with animals in need of adoption.

"We've currently got 260 applications in," said Tucker, adding "we've had 150 adoptions in this fiscal year."

Tucker said there are a lot of animals living in foster homes that are still not ready for adoption.

"We're always looking for help fostering," he said.

The event was also a chance for YEG to showcase it's an "airport for everyone" including four-legged travellers.

"You will often see our passengers with their pets with them as they're traveling. We also have a really strong pet therapy program here," said Isfeld.

YEG was the first airport in Canada to introduce therapy dogs and now has 12 dogs in its program.

"Sometimes flying isn't for everyone," Isfeld said adding "really what it does is just kind of brightens your day and maybe brings down that stress level a little bit."

YEG also has four pet relief areas for traveling pets.