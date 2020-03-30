EDMONTON -- A new mural posted on Edmonton's Avenue Theatre is encouraging you to "not hate, self isolate!"

“Thank you, health care workers!! With love, from Edmonton," reads the mural.

The work features Piney P, a character seen in several city murals, wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a protective breathing mask. ​

Alberta currently has 661 cases of COVID-19, 149 of those are in the Edmonton zone. Alberta Health advises everyone to stay home or to maintain a physical distance of two metres if you must go out.