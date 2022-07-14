Downtown crosswalk repainted in orange, now reads, 'Every child matters'

A newly painted crosswalk in central Edmonton is "reconciliation in action," says one organizer.

City crews on Thursday painted the crosswalk on 110 Street at 107 Avenue orange with white eagle features and lettering that reads, "Every child matters."

The crossing also connects to the Wâposo-Wâti Park and Community Garden, of which Chad Bolster is the program lead.

A crosswalk on 110 Street and 107 Avenue will read "Every child matters" in the spirit of reconciliation. (Supplied)

"The entire park is reconciliation in action," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"This crosswalk represents reconciliation with First Nations people, it represents acknowledgement of the lost children of the residential schools. It's a beautiful piece of art in the community, it's going to draw attention to having more people just come and be in a space where there's no blame, shame or guilt and everybody's welcome to be."

Bolster also serves as the food services manager with Stan Daniels Healing Centre, which together with the Buffalo Sage Wellness House pitched ideas for the project. The design team at Native Counselling Services of Alberta turned their ideas into something tangible.

"The eagle feathers and the bears pop out in the white. I think it's really going to stand up," he commented.

"The team and myself have been working on this project for the better part of a year and to see it's actually happening is beyond words. It's amazing."