Downtown Lac La Biche shooting not random: RCMP

A person was shot in Lac La Biche early Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders were called around 5 a.m.

Two shots were heard around that time downtown, near 104A Street and 101 Avenue.

A male of an unknown age sustained non-life threatening injuries, Mounties said.

No arrests have been made.

RCMP are asking for witness accounts or security footage from that morning, between 4 and 5 a.m., in a two block radius of the scene.

Investigators do not think the incident was a random act.