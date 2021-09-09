Downtown Lac La Biche shooting not random: RCMP
A person was shot in Lac La Biche early Tuesday morning.
Emergency responders were called around 5 a.m.
Two shots were heard around that time downtown, near 104A Street and 101 Avenue.
A male of an unknown age sustained non-life threatening injuries, Mounties said.
No arrests have been made.
RCMP are asking for witness accounts or security footage from that morning, between 4 and 5 a.m., in a two block radius of the scene.
Investigators do not think the incident was a random act.
