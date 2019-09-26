EDMONTON -- A march to promote Disability Employment Awareness Month wound its way through downtown Edmonton towards the Alberta Legislature Thursday morning.

While organizers hoped for more than 100 participants, only a few dozen marched five blocks from 106 Street to the Legislature steps under rainy skies to encourage more employers to hire people with disabilities.

“I’m so happy that they’re out here making their voices loud and making sure that everybody knows we’re here, and we want to make the province aware that Disability Employment Awareness Month is very important,” said organizer Heath Birkholz.

Disability Employment Awareness Month begins in October with a series of province-wide events.

Birkholz said they’re aimed at sending a message to employers: “Be able to look beyond how we look for our abilities and learn what our skills are.”

The message Thursday from advocates, service providers and the provincial government was that a strong workforce is one inclusive of the skills and talents of everyone, including individuals with disabilities.