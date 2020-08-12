EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province's COVID-19 situation on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will deliver the update at 3:30 p.m. and her news conference will be live-streamed on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca

On Tuesday, the province reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 as well as three more deaths.

Despite the increase active cases fell to 1,004, down by 86 from the prior day.

10,552 people are now listed as having recovered, an increase of 168 from Monday's report.