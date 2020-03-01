EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl is the NHL's first star for the month of February with 23 points in 14 games.

The Oilers centre topped the league in scoring for the month as the Oilers maintained second place in the Pacific Division.

The 24-year-old managed to land on the scoresheet in 10 of 14 appearances in February.

He also reached the 100-point mark for the second time in his career this month, becoming one of seven players to post multiple 100-point seasons as a member of the Oilers.

He also became the fastest player to reach the mark for the team since Mark Messier in 1989-90.

Draisaitl currently leads the NHL in scoring with 102 points in 65 games.

The NHL named New York Rangers centre Mike Zibanejad and Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak second and third stars, respectively.