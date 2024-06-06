EDMONTON
    • Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final

    Drake pictured on Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) Drake pictured on Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
    Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

    The five-time Grammy award winner posted two screenshots of the bets he made on his Instagram account last night: one $500,000 bet on the Oilers raising the cup and another half a million bet on the Dallas Mavericks winning the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

    In the post, Drake wrote "Oilers are self explanatory" in the caption as the reason for the bet.

    The Oilers are the last Canadian hockey team in the playoffs ever since they knocked out the Vancouver Canucks in the second series.

    If the Oilers win the Stanley Cup, his estimated payout would be more than $1 million. If the Mavericks and Oilers both win, Drake's winnings will total $2.4 million.

    The Toronto-born rapper placed his bets on Stake, an Australian crypto-currency gambling website. He's also signed into a $100 million-per-year deal with the gambling website.

    Drake is not alone when it comes to celebrity Oilers fans, as Tim Meadows, a Saturday Night Live alumni, posted a video of his Oilers allegiance on his Instagram vowing not to shave until the Oilers win the cup.

    The Oilers face-off against the Panthers on Saturday at 6 p.m.

