Drive-thru assaults suspects charged, police seeking 2 more individuals
Police have charged two suspects and are seeking two more in connection with a pair of violent incidents at Edmonton drive-thrus.
Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 9, police say they responded to a weapons complaint at a restaurant near 103 Street and 80 Avenue.
Police say several males were ordering food at the drive-thru window despite not being in a vehicle when a 2018 Dodge Durango with four individuals inside pulled up.
The driver got out of the SUV, pointed a firearm at the group and fired a shot at the ground, police say.
Two men from the group at the drive-thru, aged 18 and 24, were then assaulted by two passengers of the Durango, even as they remained on the ground, according to police.
The two men were taken to hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening head injuries.
Twenty-five minutes later, police received a weapons complaint at a drive-thru near 96 Street and 165 Avenue.
Police say officers were told that the driver of a SUV demanded a large amount of food, verbally abused the clerk and brandished a firearm before fleeing the scene.
Investigators say they used surveillance video to confirm the same Durango was involved in both incidents.
Hours later, officers tracked the vehicle to a home near 103 Street and 178 Avenue and recovered a firearm as well as ammunition and 110 grams of cocaine.
Police are identifying Isiaha Chermak, 24, as the driver of the Durango and Darrious Ellis as one of the passengers.
Both are charged with aggravated assault and various firearm-related offences.
Police are seeking the two other individuals who were inside the Durango at the time of the incidents and have released surveillance images of the pair.
Investigators are also looking for information on the driver and passenger of a silver Mazda 3 seen in the surveillance photos.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Police are seeking two suspects in connection with a pair of violent incidents at Edmonton drive-thrus on Oct. 9, 2021 (Edmonton Police image)
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefit
The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that will run until May 7, 2022 and help individuals whose work is impacted by a government-imposed lockdown.
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the five to 11 age group.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
What needs to happen for Canada to actually reach net-zero emissions by 2050?
In order for Canada to reach its stated goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a climate policy researcher says that the country needs to become much more energy-efficient and industries need to take further steps to develop better carbon-capture technology.
Supreme Court of Canada sides with injured woman in snow-clearing squabble
The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
Rule changes being recommended to Vancouver police after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed
The Vancouver Police Board is to hear a report Thursday recommending the force change its handcuffing policy after the arrest of an Indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter at a bank in 2019.
Iqaluit forced to medevac patients out of territory as water crisis hits hospital
Iqaluit is being forced to medevac patients out of the territory with the only hospital unable to sterilize equipment properly as the water contamination crisis continues.
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notifications
Ontario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek announces senior office staff
Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek has announced senior staffing positions for her office.
-
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
-
10 Calgary friends split a $1M lottery win: 'We were all pretty shocked'
Ten men from Calgary are splitting a $1 million jackpot thanks to their purchase of a winning Lotto Max ticket.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelled
An intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
STF calls for tighter measures in schools as fourth wave continues in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is calling for the province to take more action to address COVID-19 transmission in schools.
Regina
-
5 Sask. Conservative MPs confirm they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19
CTV News reached out to each of the province’s 14 representatives in Ottawa – who all belong to the Conservative party – and received a response from five ahead of the stated deadline.
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelled
An intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 21 recoveries
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 163.
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
N.S. student tenants: Saga of mouse-infested rooms shows need for tougher tenancy law
Two Nova Scotia students who spent eight months fighting to be repaid rent after they departed their mouse-infested apartment say their case emphasizes the need for legal reforms to protect tenants.
Vancouver
-
Snow-clearing lawsuit can be heard, Supreme Court of Canada rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
-
Kidnapping case: 4 suspects charged after victim taken from vehicle at gunpoint, Vancouver police say
Four people have been charged in what Vancouver police describe as a kidnapping case that also involved armed home invasions.
-
Wedding celebration with ferris wheel leads to complaints, more than a dozen tickets: Surrey bylaw department
An extravagant wedding celebration that had a ferris wheel on site was shut down by Surrey bylaw officers this week after complaints were received.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW | CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefit
The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that will run until May 7, 2022 and help individuals whose work is impacted by a government-imposed lockdown.
-
Diesel spill closes Hwy. 11 in Powassan, area being evacuated
Highway 11 is closed because of a diesel spill, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Northern man charged after assault with piece of wood, pellet gun
A 62-year-old man from northern Ontario has been charged after an assault involving a piece of wood and a pellet gun, police say.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba churches lose court challenge against COVID-19 restrictions
A judge has ruled against seven Manitoba churches that were fighting public health orders meant to stem the spread of COVID-19.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba's state of emergency to end on Thursday
Manitoba’s state of emergency will expire on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.
-
NEW
NEW | CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefit
The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that will run until May 7, 2022 and help individuals whose work is impacted by a government-imposed lockdown.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island windstorm: Hundreds lose power as winds expected to reach 120km/h
Hundreds of BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands are without power Thursday as a windstorm wreaks havoc across the region.
-
'Council can only do so much': Victoria's Crystal Pool replacement project put on hold until 2023
Victoria’s Crystal Pool doesn’t have time to wait. It’s at the end of its service life, but those tasked with figuring out its future are putting plans on hold.
-
LIVE @ NOON
LIVE @ NOON | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Premier to provide live update
B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to provide a live update on the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal government's announcement of a vaccine passport on Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notifications
Ontario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 413 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 413 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as four more deaths due to the disease.
-
Nearly 100 charges laid in Toronto identify theft and fraud investigation, more than 35K gift cards seized
Four people are facing nearly 100 criminal charges after Toronto police took down an “organized hierarchy” they allege was committing millions of dollars in identity theft and financial frauds.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | Quebec to spend $3 billion to create 37,000 new subsidized daycare spots
In the midst of ongoing strikes by daycare workers and a shortage of childcare spaces, Quebec announced Thursday it is investing at least $3 billion to modernize childcare services in the province.
-
Witnesses describe violent knife attack in alleged femicide near McGill University
Several people bore witness to the violent scene of a knife attack on a Montreal street Tuesday afternoon, which left a 24-year-old woman dead.
-
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
London
-
London, Ont. man charged with criminal harassment for allegedly following young women
A London, Ont. man is facing criminal harassment charges after police say a total of five women were followed on three occasions earlier this week.
-
OPP release details of additional person arrested related to Walpole homicide
Lambton County OPP is releasing details of an additional arrest in connection with a death of a Windsor, Ont., man earlier this year on Walpole Island First Nation.
-
Man, 25, killed in crash on major Cambridge road
A major road connecting Kitchener and Cambridge has reopened following a fatal crash early Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Man, 25, killed in crash on major Cambridge road
A major road connecting Kitchener and Cambridge has reopened following a fatal crash early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario reports 413 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 413 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as four more deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman breaks into Guelph home twice in one day: police
Guelph police have charged a woman who allegedly broke into a home twice in one day.