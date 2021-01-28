EDMONTON -- A 62-year-old man is facing one charge after a 64-year-old cyclist was struck and killed at an east Edmonton intersection earlier this month.

On Jan. 4, the driver of a picker truck hit the cyclist as it turned south on 50 Street from 94B Avenue, police said.

The cyclist died on scene, Edmonton police said that day.

He was charged with failure to proceed safely after stopping at an intersection.