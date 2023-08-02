Driver crashes into parkade at Edmonton airport

Emergency crews were called to the airport shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday after a crash in the parkade.

According to RCMP, a driver had a medical episode and crashed into the parkade wall at the departures entrance.

The driver was assessed by EMS on scene and was not taken to hospital.

The crash caused damage to the parkade, with a section of the wall hanging down and the car extending past the edge of the parking lot.

A medical episode was the cause of a crash at the Edmonton International Airport parkade on Aug. 2, 2023. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

Crews have fenced off the area below the scene, but officials say there is no damage to the support structure of the parkade.

"Our top priority is to ensure that the slab that is drooping is now removed, and so a crane will be coming in shortly to ensure that we can take that piece off," said Margeaux Maron of EIA. "The areas where people could be close to that have been partitioned off."

Maron says the crash has not impacted airport operations.

A medical episode was the cause of a crash at the Edmonton International Airport parkade on Aug. 2, 2023. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)