    • Driver involved in Leduc County fatal crash fled on foot: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Leduc RCMP are turning to the public for help in connection to a fatal crash last Friday night.

    Mounties responded to a crash between a Toyota Corolla and a Nissan Rogue on Township Road 494 (Highway 623) near Range Road 232 at around 7:40 p.m.

    The driver of the Corolla, a 31-year-old Edmonton man, died in the crash.

    The driver of the Nissan Rogue fled on foot, RCMP said.

    A white crew cab pickup truck was seen in the area after the crash and police want to speak with the driver.

    Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. are asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267.

