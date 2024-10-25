The City of Edmonton hires lobbyists to pressure the province. Calgary doesn’t bother
Although Edmonton City Hall is a stone’s throw from the Alberta Legislature, Oil City feels the need to hire a third party to get its voice heard by the UCP government.
For years, Edmonton has been paying outside lobbyists to represent its interests with the provincial government.
The most recent lobbyist registration earlier this month shows Alberta’s capital city hired former Conservative MP Monte Solberg, of New West Public Affairs, to make several requests for the 2025 provincial budget.
In a statement, the city said it "has an in-house team which provides information and policy analysis," and after identifying "structural financial challenges and opportunities, we felt we needed additional expertise in advocating to the provincial government."
The City of Edmonton did not disclose how much it paid for the lobbying firm’s services.
It said the most recent arrangement is a contract worth less than $250,000 so it falls outside of reporting requirements.
The province’s metropolis to the south, on the other hand, isn’t registered as a lobbyist and has only done so in 2020 to promote the Calgary Metropolitan Region Board.
A statement from the City of Calgary said the city "has an internal Intergovernmental Relations team that engages with the Government of Alberta’s Administrative team and supports the Mayor, as Calgary’s primary elected official, to bring concerns and issues forward on behalf of Calgarians."
Calgary is the largest city in Alberta and the third-largest in the country with a population of about 1.3 million. It is also a stronghold for conservative votes.
Although Edmonton and Calgary have an ongoing sibling rivalry, the province’s capital often feels neglected compared to its southern neighbour.
A key issue for the municipality is the grant the province provides in lieu of paying property taxes on its buildings. According to Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, the province has only paid 50 per cent of its property taxes through the grant since 2019, amounting to $80 million not paid to the City of Edmonton alone.
Sohi has said that Edmonton is disproportionately impacted due to the sheer number of provincial buildings in the city, and has launched a website as a way to inform the public of the province’s debt.
In a recent interview, Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver said the mayor "knows very well" that the province doesn’t pay property taxes, adding there is a "perceived value in making public pronouncements."
"He’s advocating for more money for his municipality and that’s part of his job," said McIver.
Last year, Sohi said the province was treating Edmontonians as "second-class citizens" after the Government of Alberta pledged $330 million for a new arena in Calgary. When Edmonton’s Rogers Place was being developed, the province didn’t contribute at all.
Sohi said the city should receive equal payment to offset the cost of the downtown arena, which opened in 2016.
McIver said the province treats all municipalities "equitably," and that the door is always open for communication.
"It’s human nature to look at things from your own perspective and human nature to complain that you’re getting a bad deal," said the minister. "It’s like so many things in life, it’s not 100 per cent clear cut."
Provincial public affairs
The Town of Okotoks, Alta. has hired lobbyists, too. The town’s spokesperson, Ben Morgan, said in an emailed statement that "External advisors will often offer different perspectives and ideas through their experience in unique areas of expertise and practice."
"As Okotoks is a smaller municipal government," Morgan wrote, "working with external advisors can provide extra capacity for larger and complex projects, as we simply do not have the resources and budgets of many larger city governments."
An analysis of provincial lobbying registries across the country found municipalities in Alberta engaged in more lobbying activity than in any other province so far in 2024.
The same has been true in 2023, 2022 and 2021.
IJF ChartProvincial governments in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec were also lobbied by their municipalities in 2024.
By contrast, fewer municipalities lobbied in smaller provinces such as Nova Scotia.
Municipalities in Nova Scotia seek support from the province as part of a collective called the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities (NSFM).
The federation represents 49 municipalities across the province and it does not have to register its lobbying under provincial law.
Other provinces have lobbying associations, such as Ontario Big City Mayors or Rural Municipalities of Alberta but that doesn’t stop individual cities or towns from also working with consultant lobbyists.
The City of Toronto, a provincial capital like Edmonton, has its own in-house intergovernmental relations team, so it doesn’t need to hire a consultant lobbyist or register its lobbying activity.
"The city delivers a variety of services on behalf of the top three levels of government," including transit delivery, shelter, airport governance and immigration, said Jean Abou Saab, deputy chief of staff of intergovernmental affairs at the City of Toronto in an interview in January.
That means it has a bigger voice than some smaller municipalities in Ontario, he said. "If the mayor speaks out, she gets a lot of attention. But we're also on the hook for a lot of things that other cities aren't."
Smaller municipalities, however, may not have the resources or need to fund full-time governmental affairs positions.
The Town of Collingwood, Ont., for example, has hired lobbyists to ask the province for funding for a water treatment facility.
"It's not always easy to get in front of a cabinet minister, for example, depending on what your issue is," said Collingwood, Ont. mayor Yvonne Hamlin in an interview early this year.
She said consultants are "experienced at knowing who to contact and what questions to ask."
"We could," Hamlin said, "dedicate a staff person to figure that out. These aren't impossible tasks, but it would take them away from their day-to-day job and it's not very efficient."
But hiring external help can also increase scrutiny. In a May 6 council meeting, the town of Brighton, Ont. voted to hire Atlas Strategic Advisors, a lobby firm run by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s former aide and right-hand man, Amin Massoudi.
Documents obtained by the Trillium showed local officials were specifically looking for lobbying firms that had connections to the Progressive Conservative government to increase their chances of getting funding for an expensive wastewater treatment facility in the town.
Atlas cut ties with the town of Brighton on May 8, because it said councillors "misrepresented" the work the firm does.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm still not giving up': Third stage of landfill search begins in Manitoba
It's been a long and emotional journey for Manitoba residential school survivor Susan Caribou. Her niece, Tanya Nepinak, has been missing since September 2011 and has never been found.
Mother who beat and starved her 5-year-old son to death sentenced to over 50 years in prison
A New Hampshire woman was sentenced Friday to 53 years to life in prison in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and exposed to drugs before his 19-pound body was found buried in a Massachusetts park in 2021.
B.C. nurse suspended 1 week for stealing narcotics for personal use, working while impaired
A B.C. nurse has been suspended for one week for diverting narcotics from their workplace and using them personally, according to the regulatory body for the profession.
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
An abrupt goodbye to a guerilla goldfish aquarium beneath a leaky Brooklyn fire hydrant
A makeshift aquarium that popped up this summer in a puddle beneath a leaky fire hydrant has been paved over, to the dismay of neighbors who turned the area into a hangout spot and goldfish shrine.
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
Defence asks Bracebridge judge to toss Crown from Toronto councillor's sex assault trial
Arguments are underway on Friday on a defence application in the trial of longtime Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson to dismiss the Crown Attorney on what was supposed to be the fifth day of trial in Bracebridge.
AP sources: Chinese hackers targeted phones of Trump, Vance, people associated with Harris campaign
Chinese hackers targeted cellphones used by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, his running mate, JD Vance, and people associated with the Democratic campaign of Kamala Harris, people familiar with the matter said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
-
Man who died in Calgary police custody was properly cared for: ASIRT report
An investigation into the death of a man in Calgary police custody earlier this month has concluded that officers did not contribute to his death and that he was cared for properly.
-
Young Calgarians recognized for bravery and quick-thinking during emergencies
In the face of danger some people might panic or freeze up, but that wasn’t the case for 10 young Calgarians who were recognized Friday for their incredible efforts to call 911 during emergency incidents.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police, Interfaith Food Bank set to host trick-or-treating-inspired events
With Halloween less than a week away, organizations in Lethbridge are preparing to get in on the trick-or-treating fun.
-
Lethbridge council to present water conservation policy as it aims to consume 20 per cent less by 2030
The City of Lethbridge is bringing forward a water conservation policy, the first of its kind for the city.
-
Annual poppy campaign kicks off at General Stewart Branch legion in Lethbridge this weekend
The Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch is getting ready to launch its annual poppy campaign this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan forensic investigators unable to identify remains in autopsy
Police have still not confirmed the identity of a body discovered in Prince Albert last week.
-
Man charged with arson following multiple fires in Saskatoon Mayfair neighbourhood
A 31-year-old man has been charged with arson following multiple fires that were deliberately set in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
-
How will ballots be counted for the Saskatchewan election?
As the final day of voting for the Saskatchewan election inches closer, voters may be wondering when official winners will be declared.
Regina
-
Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final
Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.
-
Sask. police watchdog sent to Fort Qu'Appelle after medical incident following RCMP arrest
The police watchdog group Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been deployed to Fort Qu'Appelle after a person went into medical distress while in custody on Friday.
-
How will ballots be counted for the Saskatchewan election?
As the final day of voting for the Saskatchewan election inches closer, voters may be wondering when official winners will be declared.
Vancouver
-
Man swings golf club at others in video of fight on Burnaby course
Video has surfaced on social media of a fight on a Burnaby golf course earlier this month, wherein a man appears to strike a fellow golfer with his club.
-
Canadian warship missile test aborted mid-flight after communication failure
A Canadian navy missile test was aborted mid-flight this week after controllers lost communication with the projectile off the coast of southern California.
-
B.C. port employers, foremen's union return to negotiation table with mediator
Employers and the union representing foremen at British Columbia's ports will return to the negotiating table next week with a mediator in the latest push for a resolution in the labour dispute.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run near Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a man southeast of the city Thursday evening.
-
Canadian warship missile test aborted mid-flight after communication failure
A Canadian navy missile test was aborted mid-flight this week after controllers lost communication with the projectile off the coast of southern California.
-
B.C. port employers, foremen's union return to negotiation table with mediator
Employers and the union representing foremen at British Columbia's ports will return to the negotiating table next week with a mediator in the latest push for a resolution in the labour dispute.
Toronto
-
Second suspect sought in shooting death of 37-year-old Brampton man: Toronto police
Police say they are searching for a second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old Brampton man who was shot to death in Toronto last month.
-
Toronto house fire leaves infant dead, woman critically injured
An infant has died and a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were pulled from a burning home in the city's west end overnight.
-
Toronto police still searching for suspect in intentional hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old boy
Five years after a 16-year-old boy was intentionally struck by a vehicle in East York and left for dead, police say they are still searching for the driver and pleading for the passenger to speak to investigators.
Montreal
-
'Intolerable': Educators at Quebec youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec's social services minister says he's outraged by reports that educators at a detention centre for youth in Montreal had sexual relations with minor detainees — and that one of the employees allegedly had a baby with a teenage resident.
-
Man, woman dead after house fire west of Montreal: police
A man and a woman are dead after a house fire west of the Island of Montreal in the municipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
-
'Walking pneumonia' cases on the rise in Quebec
Infectious disease specialists are concerned about a rise in the number of 'walking pneumonia' cases and that the disease is appearing in younger children.
Atlantic
-
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
Gas prices down slightly in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I. for second week
Gas prices dropped slightly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island for the second week in a row.
-
Three new schools to be built in Halifax area to meet new demands of communities: province
The Halifax Regional Municipality will soon be home to three new schools that will replace aging infrastructure and meet the new demands of the communities.
Winnipeg
-
Sleeping U of M student attacked in her dorm, Winnipeg police searching for suspect
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.
-
How Manitobans feel about the U.S. presidential election
The U.S. presidential election between Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is attracting interest north of the border.
-
Winnipeg police searching for teen missing for two weeks
Winnipeg police are concerned about the well-being of a teenage girl who has been missing for two weeks.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
-
One person found dead in Perth, Ont., OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
-
E-scooters found parked at the bottom of the drained Rideau Canal
An unusual item was found parked at the bottom of the historic Rideau Canal as Parks Canada drained the water this week – electric scooters.
Northern Ontario
-
Dumping raw sewage, leaving trailers in the same spot leads to $7K in fines west of Timmins
Two people – one from Timmins, the other from Kapuskasing -- have been fined more than $7,000 for camping violations, including empty septic tanks directly onto the ground.
-
One minor injury in crash involving school bus in Valley East area of Sudbury
The roadway is now open after a school bus was involved in a collision Friday at the intersection of MR80 and Valleyview Road in the Valley East area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
Barrie
-
South Simcoe police veteran facing discreditable conduct charges amid sex assault allegation
A 15-year veteran officer with the South Simcoe Police Service has been charged with discreditable conduct following an allegation of sexual assault.
-
Ford blasts Simcoe County councillors over vote to increase salary levels
Ontario Premier Doug Ford blasted a recent vote by County of Simcoe council to instill pay increases for councillors during an unrelated news conference Friday morning.
-
Barrie's first-ever high-rise tower 'unlike anything in Ontario,' developer says
As Barrie faces a housing shortfall, builders are looking to the skies, developing condo towers, including one that stands out unlike anything the city has ever seen.
Kitchener
-
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
-
Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
-
Smoke seen billowing from waste management site in Waterloo
Residents spotted smoke coming from a waste management site in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.
London
-
'Silence is not protection. It's permission': Alleged femicide victim's mother attends Shine the Light campaign launch
The London Abused Women’s Centre is focusing on femicide and human trafficking - highlighting the 401, with London part of a trafficking network that runs along that corridor.
-
'I could have stopped something': Witness recalls fatal bush bash shooting
"At the time I just thought that he hurt somebody with the gun." She continued, "When I found out I wasn't surprised... I thought it was crazy and sad."
-
Worlds collide: Why encampments may be setting up closer to residential neighbourhoods
A new staff report calls for homeless encampments to be allowed even closer to residential neighbourhoods, reducing the buffer zone from 100 metres to 25 metres.
Windsor
-
breaking
breaking Windsor police investigating suspicious death
The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in south-central Windsor.
-
'They were very special to us': Harrow school memorializes students and mother tragically killed
A Harrow school is memorializing two students and their mother, who were tragically killed in June.
-
Weekend Preview: Halloween edition Oct. 25-27
With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of spooktacular events in Windsor-Essex this weekend.