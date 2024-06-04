Driver of stolen car killed in Tuesday morning crash in north Edmonton

One person was killed in a crash near Londonderry Mall and M.E. LaZerte School early Tuesday morning.

Police say a grey Pontiac Grand Prix was driving eastbound at 144 Street when it hit a pole between 66 and 67 Street shortly before 5:20 a.m.

The 26-year-old man driving the car was found dead inside.

Investigators say the car was stolen about five minutes before the crash.

They were unaware that the car had been stolen until they were called to the crash scene.

"There was no criminal flight event involved in this, no police action was involved until we received the call about the collision," Acting Staff Sgt. Jef Knulo said.

Speed is considered to be a factor.

The road is expected to be closed until about noon.

Knulo said because of the proximity of the crash to a school, efforts were made to keep students away from the aftermath of the crash.

"We had a great bunch of help from the staff here at the school, as well as the security here at Londonderry who would graciously provided us people to help shepherd the children around so they didn't enter the scene, which not only helps them but protects our evidence as well."