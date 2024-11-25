Former Alberta teacher pleads not guilty in second child sexual assault case

A former Alberta teacher has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference in three separate incidents involving children.

Brian Leroy Davison entered the pleas in a Hinton, Alta., courtroom on Monday.

Davison was charged in January 2023.

A now 39-year-old woman testified that she was a 14-year-old Grade 9 student in Swan Hills, Alta., when Davison offered to tutor her in math after class on a day in September or October.

When she went to Davison's classroom, she says he made it very clear to her that the classroom door was locked from the outside.

She testified Davison asked her to write her feelings for him on a paper.

"He knew that we had feelings towards one another and it was OK," she said.

"I remember feeling very scared at that point but afraid to say anything."

She said as she attempted to leave Davison's classroom he embraced her and kissed her.

"He started kissing me and using his tongue as well. I had never kissed anyone before," she testified.

"It was a lot for me because it was a very full out passionate kiss with tongue."

The woman testified that despite feeling uncomfortable with the encounter, she and Davison exchanged written notes throughout the school year.

At the end of the year she testified she ripped up all the notes and had enough paper to fill two garbage bags.

"I felt really shameful and guilty," she said of the encounters, adding she was not the type of student to disrespect teachers or get in trouble.

"I started to have panic attacks."

Davison's trial is scheduled for five days.

In November 2023, Davison was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to sexual interference in connection with another case involving a child.

Davison was a teacher at École Pine Grove Middle School in Edson in November 2022 when he was charged with sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and child luring.

The other charges were withdrawn.