EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Former Alberta teacher pleads not guilty in second child sexual assault case

    Alberta court
    Share

    A former Alberta teacher has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference in three separate incidents involving children.

    Brian Leroy Davison entered the pleas in a Hinton, Alta., courtroom on Monday.

    Davison was charged in January 2023.

    A now 39-year-old woman testified that she was a 14-year-old Grade 9 student in Swan Hills, Alta., when Davison offered to tutor her in math after class on a day in September or October.

    When she went to Davison's classroom, she says he made it very clear to her that the classroom door was locked from the outside.

    She testified Davison asked her to write her feelings for him on a paper.

    "He knew that we had feelings towards one another and it was OK," she said.

    "I remember feeling very scared at that point but afraid to say anything."

    She said as she attempted to leave Davison's classroom he embraced her and kissed her.

    "He started kissing me and using his tongue as well. I had never kissed anyone before," she testified.

    "It was a lot for me because it was a very full out passionate kiss with tongue."

    The woman testified that despite feeling uncomfortable with the encounter, she and Davison exchanged written notes throughout the school year.

    At the end of the year she testified she ripped up all the notes and had enough paper to fill two garbage bags.

    "I felt really shameful and guilty," she said of the encounters, adding she was not the type of student to disrespect teachers or get in trouble.

    "I started to have panic attacks."

    Davison's trial is scheduled for five days.

    In November 2023, Davison was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to sexual interference in connection with another case involving a child.

    Davison was a teacher at École Pine Grove Middle School in Edson in November 2022 when he was charged with sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and child luring.

    The other charges were withdrawn. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    • Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

      U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    • Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes

      Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News