EDMONTON -- The driver who was behind the wheel of an exotic supercar that spun into a tree line and killed a passenger will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to an impaired driving charge.

Stacy Melnychuk, 46, pleaded guilty on Friday in Alberta Court of Queen's Bench to operating a vehicle and causing death after having a blood alcohol concentration of more than 80 milligrams per 100 mililtres of blood.

Court documents identify the passenger killed as Mohammad Amin Shamloo.

Melnychuk is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2021 following a joint submission from his lawyer and Crown prosecutors.

On July 6, 2018, Melnychuk was driving southbound along Range Road 262 in his 2006 Ford GT at approximately 9:55 p.m., according to RCMP. Versions of the vehicle have in excess of 500 horsepower and can be found for sale in excess of $150,000 US.

Police say the car entered the ditch and spun into the tree line and badly damaging the vehicle. Melnychuk was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. Witnesses who heard the crash told CTV News the vehicle was moving "very, very fast."

Menlychuk's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the collision, according to an agreed statement of facts.

The document indicates his vehicle was going at least 110 km/h at the time it left the road. The speed limit on the highway is 80 km/h.

Drunk driving resulting in death carries a maximum life sentence.

Crown prosecutors and Melnychuk's lawyer declined to comment.