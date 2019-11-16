EDMONTON -- A crash and fire involving a b-train tanker truck carrying crude oil closed Highway 49 near the Alberta-B.C. border on Saturday.

The incident happened on the Pouce Coupe river Bridge, about five kilometres east of Dawson Creek, around 8:30 a.m.

According to the Government of British Columbia, the responding emergency officer found the truck and trailer "mostly consumed by the fire" upon arriving.

The driver was taken to hospital, although their injuries were unknown.

The bridge was closed and is expected to remain closed until an engineer assesses it.

An unreported amount of oil was spilled onto the bridge and there was sheening on the Pouce Coupe River immediately below the incident site, the B.C. government said.

"The responsible person is working to put absorbent boom in the river downstream from the incident site."

An environmental contractor has also been hired for sampling and to oversee remediation.

In its latest update Saturday afternoon, B.C. said a path was being cleared for the truck to be removed so cleanup could continue.

The crash site is about seven kilometres west of the border on Highway 49.

The province's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy will monitor the recovery phase.