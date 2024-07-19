Edmonton activates extreme heat and weather responses as smoke settles in

The city's extreme weather response was activated Saturday due to the poor air quality.

On Friday, Edmonton's Air Quality Health Index was at a 5, or moderate risk, and was expected to worsen Saturday.

CTV News Edmonton's Josh Classen said smoke from fires in northern Alberta and B.C. is expected to spread across Alberta in the coming days.

When air quality drops, Environment Canada recommends limiting time outdoors or rescheduling strenuous outdoor events.

More information on who is at a greater risk from smoke, and how to protect yourself during periods of poor air quality, can be found at myhealth.alberta.ca.

Heat

The City of Edmonton extended its extreme heat response Friday, with temperatures into the 30s expected to last over the weekend and into next week.

The activation was extended until July 26.

All peace officers will continue to carry bottled water for anyone who needs it.

City-run facilities will also offer bottled water and be available for anyone who needs a break from the heat to come in and cool down during operating hours.

Potable water will be available at more than two dozen bottle filling stations across Edmonton. For more information on locations, visit the City of Edmonton's website.

During the prolonged heat, Edmontonians are encouraged to take precautions and check in on older family, friends, or neighbours.

Pets or people should never be left in a car that isn't running for any amount of time.

If you see a person in distress during the heat, phone 211 for the 24/7 crisis diversion team, who can provide support and transportation to a social agency, or 911 in an emergency.

Information on staying safe in the heat is available on the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services websites.