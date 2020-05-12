EDMONTON -- It might feel like there are more potholes on Edmonton streets this year, but the city says it’s actually ahead of schedule when it comes to filling them.

Spring usually increases the amount of visits to Kingsgate Auto, said owner Wayne Paulsen, but this year has been busier than past years.

“Every year there is always some, this year though it’s been…I would say a very abnormal increase in potholes. We’ve had a lot of cars in with damage from potholes this year.”

Repairs can cost anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to replace blown tires, but can be in the thousands of dollars depending on the severity of the impact, said Paulsen.

The additional cost carries even more weight for those affected by COVID-19 public health orders.

“The most expensive one so far this year was about $1,400, and with what’s going on nowadays, there’s a lot of people who aren’t working, and that’s a pretty significant repair,” said Paulsen.

The city says crews are actually ahead of schedule. So far, it reports more than 90,000 asphalt repairs in 2020, including more than 9,000 last week alone. That’s roughly 4,000 more than time in 2019.

City officials say the inspectors monitor priority roads like those with higher volumes of traffic more frequently, adding it depends on the public to report any potholes they come across on the 311 app, regardless of how big or small.

“It does help the city keep track of what’s happening, so even if you feel it likely won’t help, it does actually help us quite a bit,” said Coun. Sarah Hamilton.

Paulsen says, while potholes are not always avoidable, there is one thing drivers can do to minimize the risk of damage.

“If you’re going faster, and you hit it going faster, you’re most likely going to do more damage,” said Paulsen.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Joey Slattery