The City of Edmonton wants to take 16 hectares from Sturgeon County to provide better access to an industrial facility.

The city submitted an application to the Municipal Government Board (MGB) on July 18 for 16 hectares of Sturgeon County land north of Anthony Henday Drive and 66 Street interchange.

The annexation would shift Sturgeon County’s boundary so 66 Street and the right-of-way are located within Edmonton.

“This annexation is a relatively small administrative process that will allow the City to provide better access to the Edmonton Energy and Technology Park,” Lindsey Butterfield, Director of Regional Development, said in a press release.

The City of Edmonton and Sturgeon County have worked on this annexation since 2014, and have asked MGB to approve it by January 1, 2019.

MGB will review the application and the province will make the final decision.