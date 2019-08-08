Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 20s in the Edmonton region and across much of central Alberta this afternoon, THEN...cooler air pushes in for Friday and the weekend with highs in the 15-20 degree range.

We'll rebound to highs in the low 20s next week.

Precipitation outlook: Showers in NE Alberta this morning will move off to the east and we'll focus on the foothills for a thunderstorm risk late this afternoon.

Some of those foothills storms have the potential to turn severe with large hail, downpours and powerful gusts being the main threats.

There's a SLIGHT risk of a some thunderstorms developing near or just NE of Edmonton this afternoon, but, the higher probability for precip around the Edmonton Metro Region is this evening and overnight.

MOST of today will be dry with a "Mix of Sun and Cloud".

Most of Friday is dry as well, just a low risk of a scattered, light shower in the afternoon.

Saturday should be dry (but, cool).

Sunday turns wetter with a good chance of showers or periods of rain in the afternoon and Sunday night.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 23

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and/or a thunderstorm.

9pm: 18

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20