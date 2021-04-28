EDMONTON -- Temperatures will get back to double digits in the Edmonton region this afternoon. The cool air that hung over the region yesterday will move off.

In fact, most of the central and northern Alberta will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday afternoon.

We DO have some snow to start the day in areas north of Edmonton. Looks like there are some spots that picked up accumulation in the Grande Prairie/Slave Lake/Athabasca/Bonnyville corridor.

In Edmonton and surrounding areas, there are a few light flurries showing up on radar. But, it doesn't look like this'll be anything more than a few flakes flying around.

Sunny breaks are on the way for this afternoon with a high of 10 or 11 C.

It gets even warmer Thursday/Friday with daytime highs in the 15 to 20 degree range.

We'll "cool" slightly to highs in the 13 to 16 degree range for the weekend.

Precipitation outlook:

Tonight and/or early Thursday morning - There's a good chance of some showers developing along a front stretching from the Peace Country southeast through Edmonton and down towards Wainwright.

On the northern edge of that band of precipitation, you probably get some wet snow.

That'll move out of the Edmonton area by midday Thursday as the precip pushes northeast.

The Fort McMurray area gets a good chance of showers (possibly some wet snow mixed in early Friday).

The weekend forecast is a touch uncertain. The GFS model wants to push a good amount of rain over the Edmonton region while the GEM model has nothing for the city and surrounding area.

For now, I'm inclined to lean towards the GEM and I've left the chance of rain OUT of the forecast.

But, that may change depending on how things shape up over the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning with a few light flurries in the area.

Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 11

Tonight - Mostly cloudy overnight. 40% chance of showers overnight.

9pm: 7

Thursday - 60% chance of showers in the morning. Then...a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 16