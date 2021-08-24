EDMONTON -- After the morning fog patches dissipate, we're in for a decent afternoon in the Edmonton region and across much of central and north-central Alberta.

Afternoon highs should climb to the upper teens under sunny skies and the wind should be fairly calm all day (5-10 km/h).

The upper low is moving out and although we're not seeing it replaced with a strong upper ridge, we will get some warming aloft over the next few days.

That'll help keep skies relatively clear Wednesday and Thursday and we'll see temperatures climb into the low to mid 20s those afternoons.

Wednesday morning will be chilly again (single digits in most areas).

But, we'll have morning lows around 10 degrees Thursday through the weekend.

There's a weak little system that pushes through on Friday giving us some extra cloudcover and a chance of showers in central and northern Alberta.

We'll need to watch that develop over the next few days. Confidence in that precipitation is fairly low right now.

The weekend ahead is shaping up nicely. Partly cloudy skies and Afternoon Highs in the low 20s.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Fog dissipating by mid-morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 19

Tonight - Mainly clear

9pm: 15

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 23

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23