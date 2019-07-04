Sunny breaks and a chance of a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region today. It should look and feel a LOT like the last couple days, minus Wednesday's funnel clouds. (SE Alberta has the funnel cloud possibility today).

Both today and tomorrow won't have rain ALL DAY. But, scattered showers will punctuate the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will be in the 17 to 20 degree range.

The biggest change to the forecast is Saturday. We've added a chance of rain (shocking, I know) to the outlook and kept temperatures short of the 20s.

Next week is STILL projected to be warmer and drier with highs in the low 20s Mon/Tue. Afternoon temperatures should jump into the low to mid 20s for Wednesday to Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower.

High: 19

Evening - 30% chance of a shower early this evening. Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 15

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of afternoon showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21