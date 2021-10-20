Edmonton weather for Oct. 20: Sunny, warm and windy

EDMONTON -

Sunny and warm for the next few days in Edmonton and area.

In fact, most of central and northern Alberta will be average to slightly above average for daytime highs the next few days.

In Edmonton, that means highs above 10 degrees (which is average).

We'll get to the 12 to 15 degree range today, tomorrow and Friday.

BUT...the wind will be a factor today and probably again on Friday.

Thursday looks calm. However, we're in for gusts in the 40 to 50 km/h range today and Friday in Edmonton and area.

Our next best chance at getting some precipitation comes on Saturday.

The timing for this keeps "backing up" as we get closer to the weekend.

So, it's now looking like it could move in early Saturday morning and potentially stick around all day.

I think it's still a bit too early to talk about potential rainfall amounts. But, this could be a good soaker for parts of central and north-central Alberta.

AND...although most (probably all) of it will fall as rain...I don't think you can rule out the risk of some wet snow mixed in at times.

We'll continue to watch that as we approach the weekend.

After Saturday, temperatures look like they'll rebound to highs near or slightly above 10 degrees Sunday-Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny. Wind: SE 20 gusting to 50

High: 13

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 9

Thursday - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds. Breezy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Risk of some wet flurries mixed in.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 10

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12