Edmonton weather for Oct. 26: A few more warm ones, then a slide

EDMONTON -

Temperatures will top out in double-digits for two more days (maybe...MAYBE three) and then a cooler air mass will take over.

We hit a high of 12 C in Edmonton Monday and should get to 13 or 14 C under sunny skies today.

A nice, warm southwesterly flow has us looking at a high around 12 C on Wednesday.

But, that flow is also going to bring some precipitation to a few areas.

The mountain parks and Icefields Parkway will get a few centimetres of snow (possibly 10-15 cm along parts of the Parkway).

From the Peace Country southeast through Whitecourt and down towards Edmonton, there's a risk of some showers Wednesday morning.

AND...there's a risk of some freezing rain in the Grande Prairie area early in the morning.

Thursday turns a bit cooler, but not dramatically. We'll be in the 9 or 10 C range in Edmonton.

Friday slips to the 5 to 9 C range and then the weekend is right around average with highs near 5 C and mornings a few degrees below freezing.

One last thing:

If you have travel plans that put you in southern Alberta on Friday, pay close attention to the forecast.

There's a very good chance of our first snowstorm of the season hitting areas around Calgary and south.

It's uncertain whether Red Deer will completely miss out on this or catch the northern edge.

We'll update that through the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 14

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 7

Wednesday - Slight risk of a shower in the morning. Otherwise, Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 12

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5