Edmonton weather for Sept. 27: One more day in the 20s

EDMONTON -

After hitting highs of 20 C on Saturday and 22 C on Sunday...we'll get another day in the 20s in Edmonton.

But, we're in for a bit of a cooldown Tuesday/Wednesday.

Temperatures will pull back to around average (mid to upper teens) before rebounding to a high near 20 C again Thursday.

All in all, it'll be a warm end to September and the start of October looks warmer than average as well.

Daytime highs are projected to be in the 15 to 20 degree range right through the first week of October.

It IS going to be a rather active day across northern Alberta with some showers and thunderstorms through the day.

Edmonton and area gets a decent chance of a shower this evening and/or overnight.

But, anything that moves through the region should be gone by breakfast-time Tuesday.

After tonight's precip risk, we'll stay dry for the rest of the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny. Increasing cloud late this afternoon.

High: 23

Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers this evening and/or overnight.

9pm: 17

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 17

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18