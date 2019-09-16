Friday was an historic night in the sky as Edmonton saw a Triskaideka-Micro-Harvest moon.

As I wrote last week, we were uncertain of the last time a Harvest moon was ALSO a Micro moon AND fell on a Friday the 13th.

Well, our readers and viewers went digging for the answer and out of dozens of answers to my question came ONE correct answer!

Only Jason Kelly was able to figure out that the last time all three criteria were met was Friday, Sept. 13, 1715.

So it’s been a little over 300 years since we had a Triskaideka-Micro-Harvest moon, and it will likely take another few centuries to get the next one.

In case you’re curious…