EDMONTON -- Edmonton gets one more day of heat before a cooler pattern settles in.

Temperatures will be up around 30 again today with sun this morning and then some afternoon clouds.

Watch for storms (possibly severe) to develop in western Alberta this afternoon.

Those storms will track east and may hit the Edmonton region early this evening.

There's a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm overnight. But there's probably a break between the evening storm risk and the showers/rain that'll push in early Friday morning.

I think we'll see those showers move off into eastern Alberta by Friday afternoon.

But the clouds will stick with us most/all day tomorrow and temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler.

Expect a high near 20 on Friday.

Sunnier skies and slightly warmer temperatures Sat/Sun with afternoon highs in the low 20s through the coming weekend.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

High: 30

Tonight - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

9 p.m.: 22

Friday - 60% chance of showers/rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23