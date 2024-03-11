Josh Classen's forecast: Above-average temperatures are here to stay
We're just over one week from the official start of spring, but "spring weather" is here.
Edmonton hit highs of 8 C and 10 C on Saturday/Sunday. We'll be a bit cooler early this week, but double-digit highs return by the end of the week.
Average highs for this week of March are in the 1 C to 2 C range.
We'll stay well above that with forecast highs in the 4 C to 9 C range today, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday through Sunday are all projected to be in the 8 to 12 C range.
Precipitation outlook:
It's a pretty dry forecast (except for the melting) in Edmonton and area this week.
There's just a SLIGHT risk of some precipitation around the Edmonton area Wednesday morning, with a possibility for freezing rain.
I've left that out of my forecast for now, but we'll keep an eye on it.
Elsewhere, we have some mixed precipitation pushing through parts of northeastern Alberta early this morning. That should push off into Saskatchewan by mid-morning.
We're also expecting some showers or rain/snow mix in northwestern Alberta later today and again Tuesday afternoon/evening.
Higher elevations in the mountain parks will also get some snow over the next few days.
East-central Alberta gets some wet snow or mixed precipitation late Tuesday/early Wednesday (with a chance of some patchy freezing rain).
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
High: 7
Tonight - Partly cloudy.
9pm: 2
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 5
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 7
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 9
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 10
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 10
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm struggling': Repayments of COVID-19 benefits leaving some Torontonians with little to spare
Nearly four years after Canada rolled out its emergency pandemic benefit programs, some recipients are only now just finding out they were not eligible and must pay thousands of dollars back to the government.
King Charles hails Commonwealth but misses annual celebrations
King Charles hailed the work of the Commonwealth in its 75th anniversary year on Monday, although the British monarch was absent from annual celebrations for the organization he leads as he recuperates from cancer treatment.
opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?
It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.
What is caffeine intoxication and how can you prevent it?
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
Did your ancestry or DNA test lead to a surprising discovery?
Thanks to DNA tests, police have solved decades-old cold cases, errant dog owners have been tracked down for failing to scoop messes and long-lost family members have been reunited. What has your experience been?
Airbnb bans the use of indoor security cameras
Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally, the short-term rental platform announced Monday.
Average asking rental prices reached $2,193 last month
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,193 per month in February, marking a 10.5 per cent jump year-over-year and the fastest annual growth since September 2023.
11-year-old U.K. boy dies after trying dangerous TikTok trend
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
Plane veered off flight path after both pilots fell asleep, Indonesian authorities say
Indonesia’s transport ministry will launch an investigation after two Batik Air pilots fell asleep during a recent flight, according to state news agency Antara, citing the ministry’s civil aviation director-general M Kristi Endah Murni.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi considers Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will announce whether he’s going to run for leader of the Alberta NDP.
-
Police searching for 3 Calgary girls missing since Sunday
Calgary police are looking for help locating three girls who left their homes on Sunday and have not been seen since.
-
Cost to clean up Calgary encampment will be more than $16K: police
The costs to clean up an encampment in the Starfield Industrial Area will be more than $16,000, according to the Calgary Police Service.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. researcher working on new treatment for stage 4 breast cancer
A Saskatchewan researcher is working on developing a new treatment for breast cancer, one with fewer side effects than chemotherapy.
-
Saskatoon woman charged with the death of 1-year-old boy
A 42-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a one-year-old boy.
-
Sask. universities join teachers' federation in calls for sustainable education funding
Representatives from Saskatchewan's largest post secondary institutions joined together to voice their concerns about the current state of education in the province.
Regina
-
Sask. universities join teachers' federation in calls for sustainable education funding
Representatives from Saskatchewan's largest post secondary institutions joined together to voice their concerns about the current state of education in the province.
-
Wolseley, Sask. named 2024 finalist for Kraft Hockeyville
Wolseley, Sask. has been named one of the four finalists for Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
-
Investigation
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Surrey Memorial Hospital to get new acute-care tower, health officials announce
A hospital in B.C.'s Lower Mainland will be getting a new acute-care tower, health officials announced Monday.
-
Snowshoer recovered from B.C. avalanche after being buried upside down for at least 15 minutes: rescue team
A B.C. snowshoer was rescued from an avalanche in Mount Seymour's backcountry over the weekend after being buried for several minutes.
-
Rush hour changes happening in Massey Tunnel for next 4 weeks
Drivers who use the George Massey Tunnel have been told to expect traffic control changes during rush hour over the next four weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to provide CAR T-cell therapy to some leukemia, lymphoma patients
Up to 25 cancer patients in B.C. will soon have access to a form of immunotherapy officials described as a “miracle of modern science and medicine” at a news conference Sunday.
-
Vancouver Island artist's work featured on new Canadian coin
A design by a B.C. artist is the face of a new silver collector coin by the Royal Canadian Mint.
-
Average asking rental prices reached $2,193 last month
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,193 per month in February, marking a 10.5 per cent jump year-over-year and the fastest annual growth since September 2023.
Toronto
-
'I'm struggling': Repayments of COVID-19 benefits leaving some Torontonians with little to spare
Nearly four years after Canada rolled out its emergency pandemic benefit programs, some recipients are only now just finding out they were not eligible and must pay thousands of dollars back to the government.
-
Fire that destroyed 3 Richmond Hill homes caused estimated $12M in damage
No injuries were reported after a fire tore through a home in Richmond Hill overnight.
-
Sunshine and mild temperatures mark the start of March Break in Toronto
Mild, sunny weather has arrived in Toronto just in time for March Break, with double-digit daytime highs in the forecast this week.
Montreal
-
Rising water: Quebec lender ending new mortgages in flood zones 'just the beginning'
Nearly five years after floods raced through hundreds of Quebec communities and forced thousands from their homes, a major lender's decision to stop issuing new mortgages in flood zones is the latest challenge for cities trying to adapt to a changing climate.
-
Police testify at coroner's inquiry into murder of sergeant by mentally ill man
A Quebec coroner's inquiry is hearing today from police officers who had interacted with a mentally ill man in the months before he murdered a provincial police sergeant.
-
Happening Gourmand bringing people to the table in spite of industry troubles
At a time when costs are going up and people are cocooning at home to save money, some restaurants are holding steadfast in what they know will bring foodies to their tables.
Winnipeg
-
Poll shows Kinew with highest approval rating among Canadian premiers
For the second consecutive time, Manitoba’s premier has the highest approval rating among all provincial leaders across Canada.
-
Average asking rental prices reached $2,193 last month
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,193 per month in February, marking a 10.5 per cent jump year-over-year and the fastest annual growth since September 2023.
-
'A lot of fun': The event helping newcomers find joy in Winnipeg winters
Despite the mild temperatures this winter, newcomers in Manitoba got the chance to take part in some classic cold weather activities over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Students without passing grades could participate in graduation under proposed changes to Ottawa school board policy
A proposed change to the graduation ceremony policy of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) would see the board switch to equity-based commencement ceremonies and allow for students without passing grades to participate.
-
Driver, passengers rescued after OC Transpo bus falls into ditch Sunday evening
Ottawa firefighters extricated a trapped bus driver and approximately 10 passengers after a two-vehicle collision in Ottawa's south end on Sunday evening.
-
Ottawa man intercepts bitcoin scam targeting elderly woman
An Ottawa man found himself intercepting an investment scam Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim in critical condition following shooting in Sudbury neighbourhood
One person is in hospital with critical injuries following a shooting early Sunday evening in Greater Sudbury.
-
Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
-
Ontario student nutrition programs say they don't have enough money to feed kids
Half of a tangerine instead of a whole one, half of a hard-boiled egg or an apple cut six ways — student nutrition programs across Ontario are finding ways to stretch increasingly insufficient dollars.
Barrie
-
Suspended driver faces 5 counts of impaired driving at police R.I.D.E. check
Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with five counts of impaired driving during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check.
-
One confirmed dead in Barrie drowning
One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Lake Simcoe in Barrie over the weekend.
-
Suspect dumps bicycle: police use it to catch him
Owen Sound Police received a report of a suspicious man pointing a firearm at a person Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Two women killed in Guelph house fire
Two other people inside were able to escape and were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.
-
OPP investigating shooting on Highway 6 near Hamilton, EMS say 2 women hurt
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Highway 6 early Sunday morning.
-
Celebration honours life of long-time Food Bank of Waterloo Region CEO
The legacy of a tireless community advocate was honoured during a special celebration of life at the University of Waterloo.
London
-
Crash victim identified from fatal incident last week
The victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County last week has been identified. Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. on March 8.
-
Mourning and worry cast pall over Ramadan this year for many Muslim Canadians
Ramadan is usually a joyful time at Reem Sultan's home, but not this year. The London, Ont., resident, one of hundreds of thousands of Canadians preparing to mark the most sacred month in the Muslim calendar
-
Second fatal crash in a week in Lambton County
The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Inwood Road and Rokeby Line in Brook Township.
Windsor
-
Crash involving pedestrian in east Windsor
McNorton Street is closed in both directions between Banwell Road and Waterford Avenue
-
2 rollover collisions in downtown Windsor within hours of each other on the same street
A rollover collision in downtown Windsor was followed by a separate rollover collision on the same street, within a one-minute walking distance of the first collision, according to multiple neighbours in the area.
-
Millions of dollars announced for new Banwell interchange and widening of Highway 3
The start of construction for the final phase of the widening of Highway 3 has been announced.
Atlantic
-
Wet, windy weekend leads into snowy start to the week for some in the Maritimes
While the weekend started off fairly pleasant for many areas in the Maritimes, it ended with some wet and windy conditions.
-
One person still sleeping rough at Halifax encampment: city
Two weeks after the Halifax Regional Municipality officially de-designated five encampment sites in the city, only one person is still residing in Grand Parade.
-
2 men, woman charged with attempted murder, firearms offences: New Glasgow police
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say they have charged two men and a woman with attempted murder and several firearms offences.