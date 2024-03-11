EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    Josh Classen's forecast: Above-average temperatures are here to stay

    Edmonton skyline
    We're just over one week from the official start of spring, but "spring weather" is here.

    Edmonton hit highs of 8 C and 10 C on Saturday/Sunday. We'll be a bit cooler early this week, but double-digit highs return by the end of the week.

    Average highs for this week of March are in the 1 C to 2 C range.

    We'll stay well above that with forecast highs in the 4 C to 9 C range today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Thursday through Sunday are all projected to be in the 8 to 12 C range.

     

    Precipitation outlook:

    It's a pretty dry forecast (except for the melting) in Edmonton and area this week.

    There's just a SLIGHT risk of some precipitation around the Edmonton area Wednesday morning, with a possibility for freezing rain.

    I've left that out of my forecast for now, but we'll keep an eye on it.

    Elsewhere, we have some mixed precipitation pushing through parts of northeastern Alberta early this morning. That should push off into Saskatchewan by mid-morning.

    We're also expecting some showers or rain/snow mix in northwestern Alberta later today and again Tuesday afternoon/evening.

    Higher elevations in the mountain parks will also get some snow over the next few days.

    East-central Alberta gets some wet snow or mixed precipitation late Tuesday/early Wednesday (with a chance of some patchy freezing rain).

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mainly sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

    High: 7

     

    Tonight - Partly cloudy.

    9pm: 2

     

    Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -5

    Afternoon High: 5

     

    Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -4

    Afternoon High: 7

     

    Thursday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: -2

    Afternoon High: 9

     

    Friday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 0

    Afternoon High: 10

     

    Saturday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -2

    Afternoon High: 10  

