Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell wanes while storm blasts NW Alberta
It'll be another cold day across central and northern Alberta.
Edmonton and area are MUCH warmer than Wednesday morning, but we're still dealing with temperatures around -20 C and wind chills around -30.
In northeastern Alberta, Fort McMurray has had wind chills in the MID -40s this morning!
But, for Edmonton and area...this is our last really cold day.
There's some uncertainty with just HOW warm it'll get Friday (and how quickly).
However, it's safe to say tomorrow will be noticeably warming in the afternoon hours.
The system that'll help draw in that warmer air is already producing snow in northwestern Alberta and is set to hammer that region with heavy snow.
Snowfall warnings are in place for Grande Prairie, Hinton/Grande Cache, and Whitecourt/Edson regions.
About 10-20 cm of snow is likely by midday Friday.
Peace River and Slave Lake are under winter storm watches (likely to be upgraded to warnings at some point).
About 15 to 25 cm of snow is likely in those areas by late-morning Saturday with most of that coming through the day Friday.
In northeastern Alberta, 5-10 cm is likely for Fort McMurray on Saturday as the system moves east and the Cold Lake/Bonnyille area probably get 10-15 cm.
Here in Edmonton, as that storm tears across the north and dumps significant snow, we're really not expecting much significant accumulation.
We have a dusting out there this morning from last night's flurries.
There will probably be 1 or 2 cm later today and tonight.
Another 1 or 2 cm is possible early Friday.
So...we're getting the warm without the storm.
Further south, there's a good chance of some freezing rain late Friday afternoon in the Red Deer-Coronation region.
Temperatures will through the day will start out in the mid minus teens.
We'll get to around -5 C by the afternoon and probably a bit warmer early in the evening Friday.
So...if you're seeing some forecasts from other sources calling for Friday to be near or above 0 C - that's possible...but probably not in the afternoon.
If we get close to 0 C, it'll very likely be early in the evening.
Saturday should be slightly above the freezing mark though and Sunday monday will likely get to three or four degrees above 0 C.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Cloudy with occasional periods of flurries.
High: -18
Tonight - Cloudy with occasional light snow. 1 to 2 cm likely.
9pm: -18
Friday - Cloudy with occasional light snow in the morning. 1 to 2 cm likely.
Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with just a slight risk of a few flurries.
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon: -5
Evening: -3
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries in the morning.
Sunny breaks developing in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 1
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 3
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 3
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 2
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell wanes while storm blasts NW Alberta
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More charges laid in relation to trucker protest as Ottawa braces for influx of demonstrators this weekend
Ottawa is bracing for the upcoming weekend and possible influx of more demonstrators, as the trucker convoy protest continues in the nation's capital.
Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended after reaching $10.1 million
GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser for the 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers and supporters who have tied up downtown Ottawa while protesting vaccine mandates.
Conservatives name Candice Bergen as interim leader after O'Toole voted out
The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.
Partial reopening of Alberta border crossing hits snags
One lane each way has been cleared on the highway at the main United States border crossing in southern Alberta but a new problem began late Wednesday night.
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
Police in England say young B.C. woman murdered in Essex, man in custody
Police in Essex, England, say a 19-year-old British Columbia woman has been murdered and a man is under arrest.
Ottawa police charge fourth person, issue 30 tickets in 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they issued a host of traffic tickets and charged one person criminally on Wednesday in the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests downtown.
NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern Thursday that Russia is continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, and that it has now deployed more troops and military equipment to Belarus than at any time in 30 years.
Ottawa mayor calls Conservative MPs' support of protest 'an absolute disgrace'
Ottawa's mayor is calling on several Conservatives MPs and a senator from Saskatchewan to apologize for praising the anti-vaccine mandate protest that has brought the capital's downtown to a standstill for close to a week.
Calgary
-
Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital has surpassed 1,600 for the first time in the pandemic while also setting a new record high, according to the province’s Wednesday data update.
-
Stephen Carter out as mayor's chief of staff
Stephen Carter, Gondek's first chief of staff, announced on social media Wednesday that he has departed from the mayor's office.
Saskatoon
-
'An absolute disgrace': Sask. MPs scolded by Ottawa mayor for tweet supporting trucker protest
Ottawa's mayor took to Twitter to criticize a group of Saskatchewan politicians for a tweet voicing support for the ongoing protests in the nation's capital.
-
'In a state of shock': Former Lighthouse employee worried about downtown shelter's future
One of the five senior leadership team members that were let go from the Lighthouse Supported Living on Tuesday says she worries about the future of the shelter and its clients.
-
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise; 611 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 611 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as hospitalizations rose to another record high.
Regina
-
'An absolute disgrace': Sask. MPs scolded by Ottawa mayor for tweet supporting trucker protest
Ottawa's mayor took to Twitter to criticize a group of Saskatchewan politicians for a tweet voicing support for the ongoing protests in the nation's capital.
-
Regina Chamber CEO John Hopkins dies after 'courageous' prostate cancer battle
John Hopkins, Regina and District Chamber of Commerce CEO, has passed away after a battle with stage four prostate cancer.
-
Riders, DB Gainey part ways ahead of free agency
Six days out from CFL free agency, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced they will not be offering veteran defensive back and fan favourite Ed Gainey a new contract.
Atlantic
-
15 schools dismissing students due to power outages in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour areas
Fifteen schools in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage and surrounding communities are dismissing students this morning due to an ongoing power outage.
-
N.S. announces 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 92 in hospital due to virus
Nova Scotia reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
N.B. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, slight rise in hospitalizations
New Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Toronto mayor says police to do 'everything they can' to protect safety ahead of potential 'freedom convoy' Saturday
Toronto Mayor John Tory said he supports police “doing everything they can” to protect residents and minimize the impact of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in the city this weekend.
-
Ontario reports drop in number of people in hospital with COVID-19, 75 more deaths
Ontario health officials reported a significant drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
One person dead after Gardiner Expressway collision in Etobicoke
One person has been pronounced dead following a collision on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.
Montreal
-
Quebec City police prepare for 'Freedom Convoy,' say they're in contact with organizers
Quebec City police say they are communicating with a so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ heading to the capital this weekend and intend to keep peace and order in the city.
-
Quebec to distribute 3.5 million COVID-19 test kits to high school, adult students
Quebec is gearing up to distribute 3.5 million COVID-19 rapid test kits to students in high schools, adult centres and vocational training programs.
-
Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book
A Montreal-area father said he's shocked by the depiction of a ‘criminal’ in a high school workbook, and reached out to a civil rights advocate to act.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police charge fourth person, issue 30 tickets in 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they issued a host of traffic tickets and charged one person criminally on Wednesday in the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests downtown.
-
‘Absolute disgrace:’ Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
-
Ontario's top doctor set to hold briefing Thursday after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario's top doctor is set to hold a news conference on the pandemic later today, his first since public health restrictions began to ease this week.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports drop in number of people in hospital with COVID-19, 75 more deaths
Ontario health officials reported a significant drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
When will my street be plowed in Waterloo Region and Guelph?
Snow plow drivers are out Thursday to clear roads after a snowstorm blanketed much of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and the Guelph area. Here’s how each city prioritizes snow clearing.
-
Recognize this bunny? GRT trying to find owner of stuffed animal left at bus stop
Grand River Transit is trying to reunite a lost bunny with its owner.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police close Lorne Street due to fire
Sudbury firefighters were called to a fire at a multi-unit building on Hemlock resulting in the closure of Lorne Street, officials say.
-
Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash
Two seniors from Sudbury were killed in a crash that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day Wednesday, police say.
-
'Historic' gas prices hitting northern Ont. hardest
Drivers in northern Ontario no doubt clenched their wallets when they saw gas prices hit an all-time high in many communities Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 10 A.M.
LIVE AT 10 A.M. | Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Stefanson to make early learning childcare announcement
A joint annoucement on early learning and childcare in Manitoba is expected Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislature.
-
Extreme cold weather forcing school and bus cancellations
Manitoba school and bus cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 2
-
Traffic study rejects lower speed limit on St. Mary’s Road
A traffic study done on a stretch of St. Mary's Road in the same neighbourhood where a 2018 pedestrian collision killed a Grade 3 student from École Varennes, is recommending the speed limit stay the same.
Vancouver
-
Woman punched in the face near Vancouver SkyTrain station, suspect facing charges
One woman is facing assault charges and another is recovering after yet another stranger attack in Vancouver.
-
Novice driver clocked going nearly triple the speed limit on North Vancouver highway: RCMP
A novice driver caught going nearly three times the speed limit on a North Vancouver highway won't be behind the wheel for a while, local Mounties say.
-
After 3 years lost, B.C. cat named Ralph being reunited with overjoyed owner
Former Kamloops, B.C., resident Crystal Maclean is anxiously awaiting a reunion she doubted would ever come.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Liberals to begin voting for a new leader
Online and telephone voting is scheduled to start today for the next leader of the B.C. Liberal party. There are seven candidates running for the leadership, including legislature members Michael Lee, Ellis Ross and Renee Merrifield; business leaders Gavin Dew, Val Litwin and Stan Sipos; and Kevin Falcon, a former B.C. cabinet minister.
-
6 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Island Health
Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease.
-
Victoria police seize 2.5 kg of drugs, arrest 1 in raid
Victoria police say they seized an estimated $270,000 worth of illicit substances and arrested one man after executing a search warrant in the Harris Green area last week.