Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell lingers through the weekend

The weather pattern hasn't really changed all that much in the past few days. We're still under the influence of a broad upper trough and that'll likely be the case until early next week.

So, temperatures will remain cooler than average right through the weekend. But...it'll be a bit warmer and a bit sunnier than Thursday.

Edmonton hit a high of just 11 C on Thursday afternoon, but we'll get into the mid teens this afternoon with a mix of sun and cloud through the day.

The chance of showers returns this weekend with Saturday evening and overnight looking like the most likely timeframe for some showers or light rain.

Daytime highs will be in the 15 to 18 C range Saturday and Sunday.

THEN...warmer air moves in and temperatures get back to the 20s Monday-Wednesday.

AND...it's not just warmer air at the surface, we'll also get right of the upper trough (cool air aloft).

The mid and upper-level warming should allow for some sunnier conditions early next week.

If you've been waiting for some sunshine and some warmth, early next week is for you.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 15

Tonight - A few clouds overnight.

9pm: 9

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16

60% chance of showers/light rain overnight.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21