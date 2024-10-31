EDMONTON
    • Josh Classen's forecast: Coolest Halloween in over a decade

    An aerial image of downtown Edmonton from the south side of the North Saskatchewan River on Oct. 22, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) An aerial image of downtown Edmonton from the south side of the North Saskatchewan River on Oct. 22, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    It's shaping up to be a slightly cooler-than-average Halloween in Edmonton. But, it could end up being the chilliest Halloween in over a decade.

    Temperatures will get to 3 or 4 C for an afternoon high and the 30-year average high is 5.2 C.

    In the past decade, almost every Oct. 31 has been warmer than that long-term average.

    In fact, the 10-year average high for Oct. 31 is 6.4 C and the last time Edmonton had an afternoon high below 5 C on Oct. 31 was in 2017.

    Daytime highs for Oct 31

    • 2023: 7 C
    • 2022: 8 C
    • 2021: 6 C
    • 2020: 6 C
    • 2019: 5 C
    • 2018: 8 C
    • 2017: 4 C
    • 2016: 5 C
    • 2015: 10 C
    • 2014: 5 C

    You have to go all the way back to 2012 to find the last time Halloween had a daytime high below 0 C.

    It was -7 C on Oct. 31, 2012.

    Earlier this week, it was looking like we might be closer to 0 C for an afternoon high, but the cooldown doesn't look like it'll be THAT dramatic.

    We were at 8 C on Wednesday afternoon and only slipped a few degrees below 0 C this morning.

    So, even though we won't get a whole lot of sun today...I think we should get to 3 or 4 C later today.

    Early-evening temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

    Friday and Saturday should be slightly cooler. It think we'll be in the 1 or 2 C range for afternoon highs with morning lows in the -5 to -10 C range.

    AND...I'm adding in a slight chance of some flurries or light snow for late in the day Saturday.

    There's a low-pressure system that'll push across southern Alberta and some light snow is expected to develop on the northern edge of that system.

    I think it's unlikely that we'll see any accumulating snow, but a few flurries are possible.

    Areas closer to Slave Lake have a much better chance at seeing some light snow late Saturday and then the Cold Lake/Lac La Biche regions could get some snow on Sunday.

    We should get back to the 5 or 6 C range for Sunday/Monday in Edmonton and then next week continues to trend warmer.

    Daytime highs will likely be in the 7 to 11 C range for Wednesda-Friday of next week.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

    High: 3

     

    Tonight - Cloudy periods.

    9pm: -2

     

    Friday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: -7

    Afternoon High: 2

     

    Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

    Morning Low: -8

    Afternoon High: 1

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -4

    Afternoon High: 5

     

    Monday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -3

    Afternoon High: 6

     

    Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -2

    Afternoon High: 4  

