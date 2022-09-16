Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes a cooldown
Temperatures should get to 20 or 21 C in Edmonton this afternoon. But, this'll probably be our last 20-something day until late next week.
We FINALLY got a decent thunderstorm in the city Wednesday night and there might be a bit more precip before the end of the weekend.
Those are the main weather stories as we head into this final weekend of summer: cooler temperatures and MAYBE a bit more precipitation.
The Autumn equinox is next Thursday (Sept. 22). That'll actually coincide with a return to warmer temperatures. But, more on that in a minute.
Thursday night's thunderstorm "officially" brought 5-10 mm of rain to the city.
The 5.9 mm measured at the Blatchford weather station was the most since Aug. 4 had 12.1 mm.
The only other days since the start of August with more than 2 mm of rain are Aug. 5 (5.1 mm) and Aug 27 (4.8 mm).
Now...after saying all that...we DO have some "unofficial" stations scattered around the city and some of those picked up significantly more than the Blatchford and EIA rain gauges.
- AM transmitter (just south of Sherwood Park): 12 mm
- FM transmitter (Windermere / SW Edmonton): 17 mm
- CTV Edmonton studio (184 Street and Stony Plain Rd): 8 mm
- South end of St Albert: 3 mm
- Northeast Edmonton: 2 mm
OK, back to the forecast...
We'll see a low-pressure system develop in southern Alberta today. Instead of moving east, that system will drive north.
So...the heaviest, and steadiest precipitation is going to develop in west and northwest Alberta, particularly in the northwest.
Areas from around Grande Prairie southeast towards Edson and Whitecourt could pick up anywhere between 15 to 40 mm with even higher amounts possible in some spots.
West and northwest of Grande Prairie could get well over 50 mm of rain by the end of Saturday.
Areas near Fort McMurray will get some soaking rain Saturday night into early Sunday with 20+ mm possible.
Edmonton's on the edge of the precipitation-risk zone. There's a chance we'll get a shower or thunderstorm late this evening and/or overnight.
We may also have a few scattered showers in the area (particularly western parts of the region) early Saturday.
But...the bulk of the precipitation will avoid the city.
Daytime highs drop to the mid to upper teens for Saturday/Sunday in Edmonton as some cooler air moves in and then the upper trough REALLY digs south early next week.
We're in for the coolest stretch of days since early May. Afternoon highs in the 10 to 15 C range for Monday-Wednesday.
Mornings will get close to 0 C, especially Wednesday/Thursday.
BUT...we're right back to highs near 20 C by the end of next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.
High: 21
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this evening and/or overnight.
9pm: 15
Saturday - Mostly cloudy in the morning with a 30% chance of showers.
Clearing in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 16
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 18
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 14
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers or periods of light rain.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 12
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 14
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes a cooldown
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Queue for Queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours
The flood of grief from the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the British government to call a temporary halt to people joining a miles-long line to file past her coffin as it lay in state Friday, hours before King Charles III and his siblings were to stand vigil in the historic Westminster Hall.
Report: Chinese delegation barred from Queen's coffin
A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch's death.
What to know about Raymond Dearie, the judge who will serve as Mar-a-Lago search special master
U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie will serve as the special master tasked with reviewing the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries
Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday.
Donors double amount Iowa teen ordered to pay family of her accused rapist
Donations for an Iowa teenager poured in on Thursday, doubling the US$150,000 amount a court ordered her to pay the family of a man whom she killed after he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Calgary
-
Cochrane senior issues warning after scammers robbed him of nearly $10K
An 86-year-old Cochrane man is warning others about the dangers of telephone fraud after he was scammed out of nearly $10,000 this week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm weekend, cool to start next week in Calgary
Another warm day for Calgary; smoke continues to lessen.
-
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a community issue': Saskatoon parents call for support 2 years after daughter's disappearance
Monday morning marked Brian and Debbie Gallagher's 35th trip to court, as one of the four people charged in the presumed death of their daughter Megan made an appearance.
-
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
-
Memorial planned for victim of Langham shooting
A community memorial may soon be set up in honour of a man who was fatally shot in Langham in early July.
Regina
-
'We need to know the risk': Monthly COVID-19 reports not enough for risk assessment, says researcher
There were 25 new deaths reported in Saskatchewan's monthly COVID-19 report for the period of Aug. 14 to Sept. 10.
-
Witness testimony links SKS rifle to street gang during Dillon Whitehawk's murder trial
A black SKS rifle continues to come up in Crown witness testimony during the Dillon Whitehawk murder trial.
-
Community members finding support for survivors of stabbing spree
Families touched by the murders on the James Smith Cree Nation continue to heal as they look toward the future.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of N.B. health-care workers have quit since 2021, networks reveal at committee meeting
The CEOS and trustees of the Horizon and Vitalité health networks were in the hot seat during a public accounts committee meeting Thursday at the New Brunswick legislature.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
-
Correctional service was wrong in ordering removal of killer's photo: lawyer
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) conceded Thursday a man who killed a Moncton, N.B., teen in the 1980s remains unlawfully at large.
Toronto
-
‘Hong was and is a hero’: Tory signs book of condolences for slain Toronto officer
Mayor John Tory is recognizing the Toronto officer murdered in Monday’s shooting rampage as a hero.
-
One person dead and another critically injured in shooting in Etobicoke
A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a park in Mimico, police say.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | 'We had no chef': Owners of one of Toronto’s most elegant Italian restaurants started with 'nothing'
When the owners of one of Toronto’s most elegant dining rooms opened their first restaurant together, they didn’t have a chef.
Montreal
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
Woman found dead in Montreal North apartment; police investigating
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead inside an apartment building Friday morning in Montreal North.
-
Quebec Liberal Party 'has no reason to exist,' says Francois Legault
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault argues that the Liberal Party of Quebec has no reason to exist.
Ottawa
-
'We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive': Sutcliffe unveils plan to build 100,000 homes in Ottawa over 10 years
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is promising to increase the availability of new homes and community housing in Ottawa if elected mayor this fall, unveiling a plan for 100,000 new homes to be built in the capital over the next 10 years.
-
CHEO on pace for a record September in its emergency department as viral season starts early
CHEO president Alex Munter says CHEO is seeing a 60 per cent increase in children with respiratory viral illness in its emergency department this month compared to September 2021.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 16-18
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kitchener
One person has been taken to hospital following reports of a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
18-year-old taken to hospital after Kitchener crash that sent car engine flying across yard
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Kitchener.
-
Ont. senior who lost long-term care bed during hospital stay could be transferred under new bill
Mona Chasin has been in hospital for the past two months recovering from a stroke.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters pulled couple in 60s out of wreck on Paris
More details are coming to life about a serious crash on Paris Street by Science North on Thursday night that sent two people to hospital.
-
Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase filming adaptation of popular YA novel in Sudbury
Zombies have taken over a quiet northern Ontario neighbourhood for the film adaptation of Zombie Town, a young adult novel by R.L Stine, featuring several big stage and screen actors.
-
Invasive jellyfish species spotted in northern Ontario lake for the first time
For the last 70 years, an invasive species from China has been slowly making its way north. In the last few weeks, it finally arrived in Sudbury, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
More patients leaving HSC ER without seeing doctor: Shared Health
Hundreds of patients are walking out of the Health Sciences Centre (HSC)'s emergency room every month without seeing a doctor, according to new statistics.
-
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
-
West End stabbing motivated by gang rivalry: Winnipeg police
A stabbing in Winnipeg’s West End on Tuesday was motivated by a gang rivalry, according to police.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
-
Discarded bear paws came from taxidermy business, B.C. conservation officers say
Authorities have confirmed a heap of skinned bear paws and other wildlife parts found discarded in B.C.'s Shuswap region last year came from a taxidermy business, and were not related to black market bear trafficking.
-
Everything you need to know about Canada's Sept. 19 commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II
On Monday, Sept. 19, Canada will be marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning, a memorial parade, and a commemorative ceremony in the nation's capital. Here's what we know so far.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police searching for man after bus driver threatened with knife
Police in Victoria are searching for a man after a transit driver was threatened with a knife Thursday. Police say the incident happened before 5 p.m. near Fort Street and Foul Bay Road.
-
'It's a growth industry': Film industry on Vancouver Island sees another strong year
It's going to be another strong year for the film industry on Vancouver Island. Front Street Pictures just wrapped its latest Christmas movie shot in the capital region. Along with Front Street's latest, a low-budget feature is in production, as well as a National Geographic documentary.
-
Inflation taking a bite out of food donations to community kitchens and food banks
The rising cost of living has forced the demand for services at Langford’s Goldstream Food Bank to climb as the donations of food and cash drop to a trickle.