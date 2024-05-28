Josh Classen's forecast: One more warm day before a cooldown returns

Temperatures hit the 20s in Edmonton for the first time in two weeks and we'll be in the 20s again this afternoon.

BUT...cooler air is set to return for Wednesday-Friday as daytime highs drop back into the mid to upper teens.

The weak upper ridge is shifting off to the east and we'll have another upper trough settle over the province in the coming days.

On the back (western) side of the ridge, we'll see some showers and thunderstorm in western and northwestern Alberta this afternoon and evening.

We'll watch that area for the possibility of some severe storm cells producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

In southern Alberta, thunderstorms are likely late this evening (again...a severe storm or two is possible). Some of those storms will likely north towards the Red Deer/Stettler region overnight and may move through east-central Alberta early Wednesday morning.

For the Edmonton region, there's a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm late this evening, but it looks like most (probably all) of the activity will be northwest and southeast of the city.

Clouds with a few sunny breaks for Wednesday and Thursday in Edmonton and a chance of scattered showers in the area both days (but no heavy, steady, soaking rain).

Afternoon highs return to the 20-degree range for the weekend and the long-range outlook has highs in the low to mid 20s for next week as some warmer air settles in.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning sun. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

Wind becoming S 15-20 with gusts in the 30-40 km/h range this afternoon.

High: 24

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

9pm: 20

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a few scattered showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a shower (especially in the morning).

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20