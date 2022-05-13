Josh Classen's forecast: Lucky Friday, warm weekend ahead

wxblog May 13 2022

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'

Elon Musk said Friday that his plan to buy Twitter is 'temporarily on hold' as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of turmoil over the proposed US$44 billion acquisition.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island