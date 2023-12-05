Josh Classen's forecast: Mild streak continues, with a precipitation risk late Wednesday

A blast of warm air (and a short-lived upper ridge) will keep temperatures well above 0 C in the Edmonton area today.

BUT...we're getting snow freezing rain across northern Alberta this morning.

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for northern Alberta, including Peace River and High Level, Wabasca, Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan regions.

That precipitation should move in north Saskatchewan later this morning.

There's also a chance of some showers in areas just north of Edmonton and toward the Cold Lake area early this afternoon.

Just a SLIGHT risk of a couple sprinkles around the Edmonton region early this afternoon.

Heavy snow at higher elevations in the mountains and a rain/snow mix at lower levels (including Jasper).

We're already above 0 C in Edmonton EARLY Tuesday morning and temperatures should hit a high near 6 C in Edmonton this afternoon, maybe a degree or two warmer.

Realistically, it could be anywhere between 5 C and 10 C depending on how much wind we get to help mix some of the warmer air aloft down to the surface.

Wednesday starts out a bit cooler than today (morning low near -6 C). We'll get a bit of sun in the morning and then increasing clouds through the afternoon with a high near 3 C.

An area of low pressure set to sweep across southern Alberta late Wednesday will produce some rain changing over to snow for areas from at least Red Deer south.

There's still some uncertainty with how far north that precipitation will stretch and where exactly the heaviest band of wet snow will develop.

It looks UNLIKELY that we'll see that heaviest band of snow over Edmonton. But, there IS a chance of some freezing rain Wednesday evening, potentially turning over to some wet snow or mixed precipitation overnight and through Thursday morning.

IF that wet snow avoids the city and stays to the south, our next chance of flurries doesn't come until Sunday (and that doesn't look like a significant snowfall).

Temperatures trend cooler through the end of the week. Near 0 C for a daytime high Thursday and then mornings in the -10 C to -15 C range for Friday and Saturday.

Afternoon highs in the -1 C to -4 C range for Friday-Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 6

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -1

Wednesday - Partly cloudy morning. Mostly cloudy afternoon.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

30% chance of freezing rain or rain/snow mix in the evening/overnight.

Thursday - 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -3

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2