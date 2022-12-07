Josh Classen's forecast: Milder air returns for a few days

The deep freeze is over. Temperatures started to climb early this morning and we'll get to around -5 C by noon with a high of -2 C or -3 C this afternoon.

We also had a bit of snow push through the Edmonton region and surrounding areas overnight. Looks like anywhere between a dusting and 2 cm. So, not a huge amount, but certainly a fresh blanket on the ground in most neighbourhoods.

Skies will be clearing this morning and we'll get some sun through the afternoon with wind speeds in the 10-15 km/h.

This definitely looks to be the warmest day this week. We won't fall back into an arctic airmass, but cooler air WILL move in for the end of the week and the weekend.

Daytime highs should be in the -5 to -10 C range Thursday and Friday with mornings in the minus teens.

Wind should be light through both days.

The weekend will see temperatures slip a bit more and I'm thinking we'll get morning temperatures in the -15 C to -20 C range and afternoon highs in the -10 C to -15 C range.

At this point, Saturday's shaping up to be the colder of the two days with a good chance of some snow on Sunday.

Whether that snow is flurries or a couple cm of accumulation is uncertain right now.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Wind: WSW 10-15 km/h

High: -2

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -7

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -7

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -8

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -13

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -11

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -11