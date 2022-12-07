Josh Classen's forecast: Milder air returns for a few days
The deep freeze is over. Temperatures started to climb early this morning and we'll get to around -5 C by noon with a high of -2 C or -3 C this afternoon.
We also had a bit of snow push through the Edmonton region and surrounding areas overnight. Looks like anywhere between a dusting and 2 cm. So, not a huge amount, but certainly a fresh blanket on the ground in most neighbourhoods.
Skies will be clearing this morning and we'll get some sun through the afternoon with wind speeds in the 10-15 km/h.
This definitely looks to be the warmest day this week. We won't fall back into an arctic airmass, but cooler air WILL move in for the end of the week and the weekend.
Daytime highs should be in the -5 to -10 C range Thursday and Friday with mornings in the minus teens.
Wind should be light through both days.
The weekend will see temperatures slip a bit more and I'm thinking we'll get morning temperatures in the -15 C to -20 C range and afternoon highs in the -10 C to -15 C range.
At this point, Saturday's shaping up to be the colder of the two days with a good chance of some snow on Sunday.
Whether that snow is flurries or a couple cm of accumulation is uncertain right now.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.
Wind: WSW 10-15 km/h
High: -2
Tonight - Partly cloudy.
9pm: -7
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -7
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -8
Saturday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud in the evening.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -13
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -11
Monday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -11
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Milder air returns for a few days
Renting increased by three times the rate of home ownership in last decade: RBC
Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade.
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but says the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of U.S. President Joe Biden's term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup
Thousands of police officers carried out raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the government in an armed coup. Officials said 25 people were detained.
100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton discovery 'could hold the key' to prehistoric research
The discovery of a giant 100 million-year-old marine reptile's skeleton in Australia has been hailed by researchers as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year
Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade 'for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.'
Apple is sued by women who say AirTag lets stalkers track victims
Apple Inc has been sued by two women who said its AirTag devices have made it easier for their former partners and other stalkers to track down victims.
