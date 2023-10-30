Josh Classen's forecast: Milder air sticks around all week

The cold spell is over as afternoon temperatures should continue to climb above zero this week.

Mornings will still be on the cool side (lows in the -3 to -5 range C Tuesday and Wednesday and then the -5 to -10 C range for the end of the week).

And...we're only back to around average for daytime highs in Edmonton.

But...after six consecutive days of sub-zero highs...we're back to a bit of a freeze-thaw cycle.

The warmest days look to be tomorrow (Halloween) and Wednesday.

There's an Upper Ridge over BC and Alberta that'll fade out over the coming days. So, we'll cool slightly through the end of the week and the coming weekend.

Then, temperatures climb again early next week. So, it should stay fairly mild through the first week of November.

Sunshine this morning will give way to some clouds this afternoon as a system slides across the north and brings some light snow to NE Alberta tonight.

That's should all stay well to the north of the Edmonton area.

In the city, there's a slight risk of some light flurries early Wednesday. But, aside from that, we shouldn't see any light snow until this coming weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

High: 2

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -2

Tuesday - Morning sun. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Wednesday - Slight risk of a few flurries early. Otherwise...a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1