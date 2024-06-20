Festivals, sports and music: Here's what's happening in Edmonton this weekend

It's the solstice and that means summer is officially here in Edmonton.

There's plenty of fun to be had in and around the city, especially with the high temperatures forecasted for the weekend.

Between the festivals, sports and shows, there's something for everyone.

FAMILY FUN IN THE SUN

There are plenty of outdoor events to take advantage of while the weather is hot and the sun is out.

The Red Bull Soapbox Race is happening on Saturday on Queen Elizabeth Park Road. Creative contestants have already shown off vehicles in the shape of the Vegreville Psyanka egg and the West Edmonton Mall whale.

Feel like you're across the pond at the Edmonton Scottish Society 2024 Highland Gathering on Sunday, which is the longest-running highland gathering in Alberta.

The more animal-oriented Pets in the Park is also happening Sunday at Buena Vista Park, including the Edmonton Humane Society Run For Pets.

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY

Friday marks National Indigenous Peoples Day and there are events all weekend to celebrate and showcase Indigenous culture.

Between Friday and Sunday, the Royal Alberta Museum is hosting special programing, including a workshop with local artist Lance Cardinal.

On Friday, the Art Gallery of Alberta is also hosting an free event, highlighting Indigenous artists in current exhibitions.

The Telus World of Science is also hosting an event on Friday, featuring Juno-nominated Cree musician Cikwes and other performances.

FESTIVALS GALORE

Edmonton lives up to its name as the Festival City.

The Freewill Shakespeare Festival is storming into the Crestwood Community League from Thursday to Sunday with The Tempest.

Chalk it up to fun, the Make Music Edmonton and Chalk 124 Street festival is back on Saturday, featuring the work of local artists.

Getting to as many events as possible is going to be a bit of a balancing act, just like the Alberta Circus Arts Festival happening at La Cité Francophone from Thursday to Sunday.

The Afrodisiac World Loc Festival is bringing a traditional hair show with live performances and interactive activities to the Northeast River Valley Park Event Center.

NOT JUST HOCKEY

Oilers fever has taken over Edmonton and with Game 6 happening Friday at Rogers Place, fans will be flooding downtown.

It's not just hockey that's happening this weekend though.

Starting Thursday, the International Federation of American Football World U20 Tackle Football Championship is happening at Commonwealth Stadium until June 30.

Roaring down the track at RAD Torque Raceway from Friday to Sunday will be the Bridgestone CSBK: Canadian Superbike Championship.

Anyone wanting to give tennis a try will have the chance to do so for free at TENNISfest on Saturday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Taking shots from half-court is the Battle League Pro-Am All Star Celebrity Game on Saturday and the Edmonton Stingers taking on the Calgary Surge on Sunday at the Expo Centre.

MUSIC AND THEATRE

The hills, and Edmonton, are alive with the sound of all kinds of music this weekend.

The Summer Solstice Music Festival is showcasing various musicians at Trinity Lutheran Church from Thursday to Sunday.

The BOMFEST electronic music festival is back at the Fan Park in Ice District on Sunday featuring Armin Van Buuren, Jauz, Imanbek and more.

Just outside Edmonton, the Beaumont Music Festival is taking place at Four Seasons Park on Friday and Saturday.

Rapid Fire Theatre is improving its weekend lineup with the Improvaganza festival from Thursday to Sunday.

If you also want to be where the people are, a stage adaptation of The Little Mermaid is happening at the Fringe Theatre Arts Barns from Thursday to Sunday.

The first part of the Anthem of Life show by South African Poet Laureate Mazizisi Kunene will be playing from June 21 to July 6 at the Alberta Avenue Community Centre.