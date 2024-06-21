EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man who killed 7-year-old girl sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 15 years

    David Moss. (Supplied) David Moss. (Supplied)
    Share

    An Edmonton man convicted in the death of a seven-year-old girl was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years.

    David Moss, 38, was found guilty of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing his friend's young daughter, Bella Desrosiers, in her home in May 2020.

    At trial, Moss argued he was not criminally responsible due to psychosis caused by a brain injury.

    The judge said that Moss "killed Bella in a very violent and relentless fashion" and referred to it as a "shocking, horrific and sickening crime."

    While the judge took into consideration Moss' Indigenous background, the conditions of his upbringing and his mental health history, he said the minimum of 10 years' parole ineligibility was inappropriate.

    He said although Moss was fluidly psychotic at the time, he still knew his actions were morally wrong and understood the consequences.

    The Crown was asking for 20 to 22 years, while the defence had asked for 13.

    Moss was also given a DNA order, a lifetime weapons ban, and ordered not to contact the victim's mother and sister.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Severe and dangerous weather hits many areas around the world

    Much of central and eastern Canada had to contend with soaring temperature and humidity this week as a heat dome blanketed large areas of the country. The stagnant weather pattern produced record-setting high temperatures in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News