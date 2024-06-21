Man who killed 7-year-old girl sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 15 years

An Edmonton man convicted in the death of a seven-year-old girl was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years.

David Moss, 38, was found guilty of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing his friend's young daughter, Bella Desrosiers, in her home in May 2020.

At trial, Moss argued he was not criminally responsible due to psychosis caused by a brain injury.

The judge said that Moss "killed Bella in a very violent and relentless fashion" and referred to it as a "shocking, horrific and sickening crime."

While the judge took into consideration Moss' Indigenous background, the conditions of his upbringing and his mental health history, he said the minimum of 10 years' parole ineligibility was inappropriate.

He said although Moss was fluidly psychotic at the time, he still knew his actions were morally wrong and understood the consequences.

The Crown was asking for 20 to 22 years, while the defence had asked for 13.

Moss was also given a DNA order, a lifetime weapons ban, and ordered not to contact the victim's mother and sister.